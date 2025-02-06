Jaguars hire young talent Grant Udinski as offensive coordinator

Share Facebook

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Grant Udinski to be the team’s new offensive coordinator Wednesday night. Udinski is now the second youngest offensive coordinator in the National Football League, and it’s his first time in an offensive coordinator role.

Career Background

The 29-year-old spent the last three seasons working as a part of the Minnesota Vikings staff. Udinski started out as an assistant to the head coach/special projects before being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season. In fact, he played a vital role in helping Vikings Quarterback Sam Darnold play his best statistical football to date. Udinski served as the assistant offensive coordinator during the 2024 season, moving up the ladder for a second straight season.

His NFL career began in 2020 working as a coaching assistant for the Carolina Panthers. In college, Udinski played tight end at Davidson, before transferring to Townson University.

Gameplan

It was announced that for the upcoming 2025 season, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will call the teams plays. Coen served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Udinski’s role will see him play a big part in forming a new playbook, and creating the game plan for each week. Udinski had a close relationship with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell during his tenure with the team. The 2024 season saw the Vikings offense finish 9th in scoring and 12th in total yards.

Before the start of the 2024 season the Jaguars locked up quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a 5 year $275 million dollar contract. Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas racked in 87 receptions and ten touchdowns during the 2024 season. The Jaguars will have ten picks in the upcoming 2025 draft, including the fifth overall pick. It would come as no surprise if the Jaguars decide to bolster Trevor Lawrence’s weapons this offseason through the draft, free agency, or a trade.