Action-Packed Weekend for UF Athletics

Share Facebook

Twitter

The University of Florida is used to its athletics having highly anticipated games and this weekend is no different. Nationally ranked teams like No. 6 UF basketball look to create history for the program while others are just beginning their young season.

Friday’s Matchups

Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, No. 5 Florida lacrosse heads to Baltimore for its season opener to take on the No. 11 John Hopkins Blue Jays. The Gators, who are 7-1 against the Blue Jays, look to continue their victory streak after winning the last seven matchups. This will be a new looking team for the Gators who are losing 308 goals (76%) and 478 points (78.5) of offensive production from last year’s Final Four team. The Gators lost eight starters this season, while bringing in 11 new freshmen and three transfers to the roster.

In the evening, No.2 Florida softball heads to Tampa, Florida, to compete in the USF-Rawlings invitational. This will be their second game of the season as the Gators look to remain hot after their mercy rule win over UNF on Thursday. The matchup will be against Illinois State at 7 p.m., and will be the first of three games for the Gators over the course of the weekend.

No doubt about it… the Gators are back😉#GoGators pic.twitter.com/E9JVB0BtoW — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 7, 2025

Also starting at 7 p.m. Friday, No. 2 Florida Gymnastics travels to Fayetteville to take on No. 15 Arkansas. Coming off a meet win Sunday against No. 4 Utah Utes and West Virginia, the Gators will look to continue their season dominance in their second straight meet away from home.

Saturday Blockbusters

The buzzsaw that is the SEC conference in men’s basketball has another top 10 showdown this Saturday at 4pm. The No. 6 ranked Florida Gators travel to the Auburn to face off against the No. 1 Tigers. This will be the Gators fifth ranked opponent this season with all of those matchups coming during SEC play.

Gators are looking to make history for the program and win against a No. 1 ranked team on the road. All previous Florida teams are 0-7 in such games.

The Gators are hoping to get Walter Clayton Jr. back for the game who missed Tuesday’s 86-75 win over Vanderbilt.

Basketball won’t be the only ranked matchup for Florida Athletics on Saturday. Gators softball is set to have two games that day, with one being against No. 22 Michigan Wolverines. The Gators will start the day at 12:30 p.m., as they take on Delaware. They will immediately return to action after the conclusion of that game for the ranked showdown.

Sunday Showdowns

Starting bright and early, Florida Women’s tennis travels to Statesboro, Georgia, to take on Georgia Southern at 10 a.m. Also on the court, Gators men’s tennis has a matchup Sunday as they head to Fort Worth, TX. They look to matchup vs TCU at 2 p.m.

Florida lacrosse has their home opener Sunday at 11 a.m., against Kennesaw State University. The Gators come into the season starting as the No.5 team.

To conclude weekend action, the No. 2 Gators softball will finish their time in Tampa at the USF-Rawlings invitational as they play game four and five against Georgia Southern and USF, respectively.

The game against GSU is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. The game against the USF Bulls will start roughly 30-minutes after.