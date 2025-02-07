NFL Honors: Bills’ Allen Named MVP

Share Facebook

Twitter

The 2024-2025 NFL season is coming to a close on Sunday with Super Bowl LIX.

So many players had standout seasons, but only one can win each award. Only one can be crowned the most valuable player. Results were announced Thursday might at the 2024 NFL Honors in Saenger Theater in New Orleans.

Most Valuable Player

The crown jewel for the NFL Honors, quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills won the 2024 MVP Award. Allen stood out from the rest of the pack, as he lead the Buffalo Bills to a record of 13-4 and a trip to the AFC championship. He proved this season to be one of the best when it comes to dual threat quarterbacks. Allen becomes the first player since 1987 to win the MVP outright, despite not being named a first-team All-Pro.

Walter Payton Man of the Year

Arik Armstead, defensive end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been named the 2024 Man of the Year. In 2019, Armstead started the Armstead Academic Project to provide young students with a safe space to learn and grow. Since joining the team in March, Armstead has become an active and contributing member of the Jacksonville community.

Coach of the Year

At just his third year, Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings has been named the 2024 Coach of the Year. To say this Vikings team shocked the league would be an understatement.

After a dominating 14-3 season for Minnesota, the Vikings lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

Rookies of the Year

The defensive rookie of the year award goes to Rams’ outside linebacker Jared Verse. The Los Angeles Rams drafted Verse 19th overall to fill the void left by Aaron Donald in their defensive line. Verse recorded 66 tackles with 4.5 sacks, and lead all rookies with 18 quarterback hits and 77 pressures.

To no surprise, quarterback Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders took home the offensive rookie of the year award. Just one vote off from unanimous, shows the dominant season that Daniels had. Daniels had one of the most impressive rookie quarterback rushing seasons in NFL history. He now claims the rookie quarterback rushing record with 891 yards.

Offensive/Defensive Players of the Year

Patrick Surtain II, cornerback of the Denver Broncos, won this year’s defensive player of the year. Surtain II had four interceptions and 11 passes deflected, becoming the third cornerback since 1995 to win the award.

Saquon Barkley, running back of the Philadelphia Eagles, took home the offensive player of the year award. He became just the ninth player all-time to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards. Saquon has proven this season that he is an electric player. If the Eagles want to stop the three-peat on Sunday, expect a big game out of Saquon Barkley.

The first team to EVER come this close to a 3-peat pic.twitter.com/qmtuSZK3bp — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2025

Super Bowl Showdown

The big game is finally here. The Kansas City Chiefs (17-2) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (17-3) on Sunday at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. on Fox. And on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF starting at 5 p.m.