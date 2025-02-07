Buchholz Wrestling Goes Undefeated Against Union County In Dual Matches

colbykistner February 7, 2025 Buchholz High School, High School Sports

By Natalia Lopez and Colby Kistner  

The Buchholz Bobcats boys wrestling team defeated the visiting Union County Fightin’ Tigers in all of the dual matches Thursday on Senior Night.

Senior Hugh Davis got a pin in 36 seconds. He ended up in fourth place at the FHSAA Class 3A Region 1 Final in 2024.

“Well, I’ve gotten a lot tougher mentally speaking,” Davis said. “I’ve just learned so many important lessons, like sticking with something even though it’s hard, while practicing patience and perseverance. All that stuff is reflected in my school life.” 

Wrestlers are learning life lessons as well, Buchholz wrestling coach Thomas Pankey said.

“They will be better because of what they’ve done, sacrificed and the work they put in,” Pankey said. “This is not just shown with wrestling, but with everyday life and how great human beings they are.”

No.4-ranked senior Finn Buchanan won his match when his opponent forfeited. He ended up in second place at the FHSAA Class 3A Region 1 Final in 2024.

“Wrestling caused me to come back from defeat,” Buchanan said. “There have been times where I’ve lost a match in the tournament and I had to wrestle after that.” 

Senior Laine Slayton got a pin in 1:42. He qualified for state in 2024 and was part of the All-Area Second team his sophomore year.

“All the hard cuts, weight cuts and the hard practices really changes you as a person,” Slayton said. “I was super immature in my middle school years and then I got into wrestling and saw how disciplining it was. It really changes you as a person.”

 

Up Next

Buchholz will attend the Capital City IBT wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee.

