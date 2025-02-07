Buchholz Wrestling Goes Undefeated Against Union County In Dual Matches

Share Facebook

By Natalia Lopez and Colby Kistner

The Buchholz Bobcats boys wrestling team defeated the visiting Union County Fightin’ Tigers in all of the dual matches Thursday on Senior Night.

A senior night triumph in the books for the Buchholz wrestling team! Surrounded by a great atmosphere of fans, they went undefeated in the contest against the Union County Fightin' Tigers @BHS_Wrestling1 @BuchholzHigh — Riley Tirrell (@Riley_Tirrell) February 7, 2025

Senior Hugh Davis got a pin in 36 seconds. He ended up in fourth place at the FHSAA Class 3A Region 1 Final in 2024.

“Well, I’ve gotten a lot tougher mentally speaking,” Davis said. “I’ve just learned so many important lessons, like sticking with something even though it’s hard, while practicing patience and perseverance. All that stuff is reflected in my school life.”

A look at Hugh Davis' takedown, putting the Bobcats up 5-1 (Video captured by Christian Haas)@BHS_Wrestling1 @BuchholzHigh pic.twitter.com/FvFBJljnPJ — Riley Tirrell (@Riley_Tirrell) February 7, 2025

Wrestlers are learning life lessons as well, Buchholz wrestling coach Thomas Pankey said.

“They will be better because of what they’ve done, sacrificed and the work they put in,” Pankey said. “This is not just shown with wrestling, but with everyday life and how great human beings they are.”

Head Coach Thomas Pankey with praise for his seniors following the match. The team will have some big shoes to fill with Buchanan, Davis, and Slayton's departures come the season's end.

"The work they've put in has really just shown not just in wrestling, but everyday life." pic.twitter.com/ko7bvDYf9s — Riley Tirrell (@Riley_Tirrell) February 7, 2025

No.4-ranked senior Finn Buchanan won his match when his opponent forfeited. He ended up in second place at the FHSAA Class 3A Region 1 Final in 2024.

“Wrestling caused me to come back from defeat,” Buchanan said. “There have been times where I’ve lost a match in the tournament and I had to wrestle after that.”

Senior Laine Slayton got a pin in 1:42. He qualified for state in 2024 and was part of the All-Area Second team his sophomore year.

“All the hard cuts, weight cuts and the hard practices really changes you as a person,” Slayton said. “I was super immature in my middle school years and then I got into wrestling and saw how disciplining it was. It really changes you as a person.”

Footage of senior, Laine Slayton, in his scrappy matchup, keeping the Bobcats ahead (Video taken by Christian Haas) @BHS_Wrestling1 @BuchholzHigh pic.twitter.com/CDOkCGkePC — Riley Tirrell (@Riley_Tirrell) February 7, 2025

Up Next

Buchholz will attend the Capital City IBT wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee.