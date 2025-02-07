Florida guard Liv McGill (23) dribbles the ball downcourt Thursday against Alabama at the O'Connell Center. [Hanna Maglio/WRUF]

Florida Women’s Basketball Falls To No. 23 Alabama

Anthony Herrera February 7, 2025 Basketball, College Basketball, Gators Sports, Gators Women's Basketball, SEC 12 Views

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team faced a challenging matchup Thursday against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at the O’Connell Center. Despite notable performances from freshman guard Liv McGill and senior center Ra Shaya Kyle, the Gators fell short, 84-66.

Florida’s Laila Reynolds (13) runs up to shoot the ball Thursday against Alabama at the O’Connell Center. [Photo by Hanna Maglio/WRUF]

Bright Spots For Gators

McGill and Kyle had strong performances for the Gators (12-12, 3-7 SEC):

  • McGill led the Gators with 22 points, shooting 9-of-25 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. She also contributed six rebounds and six assists, showcasing her versatility.
  • Kyle provided a strong presence in the paint, 15 points and seven rebounds. She was a perfect 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.
  • Laila Reynolds added 14 points, connecting on 7-of-17 field goal attempts and grabbed five rebounds.

Alabama’s Offensive Prowess

The Crimson Tide’s offense was formidable, with Aaliyah Nye delivering an exceptional performance:

  • Aaliyah Nye scored a game-high 27 points, making 9-of-15 shots from the field, including an impressive 9-of-12 from 3-point range.
  • Sarah Ashlee Barker contributed a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
  • Essence Cody added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Team Statistics

  • Florida struggled on the shooting side, converting 33.3% (25 of 75) on field goal attempts and 21.1% (4 of 19) from 3-point range.
  • Alabama (19-5, 6-4) was the opposite, shooting 51.6% (32 of 62) from the field and 52.2% (12 of 23) from beyond the arc.

Up Next

The Gators look to regroup as they have another tough matchup next week Thursday at No. 2-ranked South Carolina (22-1, 10-0) at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

Tags

About Anthony Herrera

Anthony Herrera is from Miami, FL. He earned his Associates in Arts Degree from the Honors College at Miami Dade College and is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s in Science in journalism, with a concentration in Sports Media at the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida. He is passionate about the sports world and journalism, and aspires to one day become an on-camera talent for ESPN.

Check Also

Gators Softball Shuts Out UNF In Season Opener

The No. 3 Florida Gators softball team opened its season with an 8-0 win Thursday …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties