SEC Women’s Basketball Top-Heavy, South Carolina Dominates

Share Facebook

Twitter

South Carolina women’s basketball defeated Tennessee this past weekend, maintaining its spot at No. 1 in the SEC. However, the top three teams are constantly shifting, and the fight for No. 2 remains a tight competition.

South Carolina Gamecocks Domination

Ranked second in the AP Poll, the South Carolina Gamecocks are the current leader of the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball. The Gamecocks are 20-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC, holding a 15-game win streak. On Monday, the South Carolina Gamecocks dominated Tennessee with five players scoring over 10 points. Freshman forward Joyce Edwards led with 18 points, sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley trailed with 11 points and junior forward Chloe Kitts, junior guard Raven Johnson and senior guard Te-Hina Paopao all scored 10 points.

Today, Edwards was named co-SEC Freshman of the Week, her third SEC honor during the 2024-2025 season. The 6-foot-3 freshman averages 12.4 points a game, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and has a field goal percentage of 56.3. A standout freshman, Edwards has quickly become a fan favorite.

I know that's right 🗣️@JoyceEdwards24 is the SEC Freshman of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/r46bYORhOo — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) January 28, 2025

Three-way Tie for Second

Trailing behind the Gamecocks are three rising teams fighting for second place: LSU, Texas and Kentucky. All three teams are 6-1 overall in the Southeastern Conference.

The LSU Tigers lost to the Gamecocks last Friday by ten points, putting an end to their undefeated season and dropping two spots from their previous No. 5 ranking. LSU women’s basketball now stands at No. 7, with a record of 21-1 overall.

The Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 5 by the AP and are 20-2 this season. The Longhorns rose following four back-to-back wins against Auburn, Maryland, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Previously No. 7, the Longhorns surpassed LSU and claimed their position at No. 5 and No. 2 in the SEC. Longhorns’ senior player Taylor Jones was named the SEC Player of the Week following her sixth double-double of the season, with 21 points and 14 rebounds against Tennessee.

Kentucky is currently No. 12 in the nation and is 17-2. The Wildcats’ nine-game win streak came to an end against Texas A&M last Thursday in a 61-55 loss. However, a 89-69 victory against Arkansas over the weekend solidified the Wildcats’ rankings.

Florida Women’s Basketball

Gator women’s basketball holds a three-game losing streak after playing Ole Miss, LSU and Auburn last week. With a season record of 11-10 and 2-5 in the SEC, the Florida Gators sit at No. 12 in the conference. The Gators are set to play Vanderbilt this Thursday at home in the Stephen O’Connell Center at 7 p.m.