SEC Men’s Basketball Standings Get Tighter After Wild Saturday

Share Facebook

Twitter

Following the loaded slate of games Saturday that saw multiple ranked teams fall at home, the SEC standings are now as close as ever. Six different teams have at least seven wins in conference play and only two schools have been eliminated from at least a share of the regular-season title.

It is now time to check in on the top teams and look ahead to the chaos that is sure to ensue over the next two days.

Auburn Tigers

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (21-2) had not lost in conference play this season and had a winning streak of 14 games. That ended on Saturday as the then-No. 6 Florida Gators (20-3) went into “The Jungle,” and came out with a 90-81 victory. The Tigers still sit atop both the SEC standings and the AP poll, but the gap has closed as the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3) are also 9-1 in conference play.

Auburn still sits as a top-10 offense in the nation in points per game at 85 and it also leads college basketball with 6.9 blocks. Forward Johni Broome leads the Tigers with 18.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama moved up one spot in the AP poll and is now second in the nation, its highest ranking since early November. The Crimson Tide held on for a four-point victory on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9) on Saturday. The best offense in college basketball at 90 points per game, Alabama has a balanced scoring attack with six players averaging north of 10 points a game.

This Saturday will pit Alabama against Auburn in the Iron Bowl on the hardwood, and will be a battle between the top two teams in the SEC.

🚨 NEW #Power37 from @TheAndyKatz! 1. Alabama

2. Florida

3. Duke

4. Auburn

5. Purdue

6. Tennessee

7. St. John’s

8. Houston

9. Arizona

10. Texas Tech 📰: https://t.co/oyXe7YYpim pic.twitter.com/9rFEtvhHYz — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 10, 2025

Florida Gators

Jumping up three spots in the AP poll following their win over Auburn, the Gators round out the all-SEC top-three. The Gators bounced back from their 20-point loss to Tennessee to go 2-0 in the last week, and improve to 7-3 in SEC play. Florida had two milestones in their win on Saturday, as it was the first time they defeated a number one ranked team on the road, and the second time this season they beat a number one team.

Sophomore Alex Condon was awarded Co-SEC player of the week for his performances against Auburn and Vanderbilt (17-6).

One for the books. Relive the win over #1 Auburn 🐊 pic.twitter.com/erljFZvdXS — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 10, 2025

Texas A&M Aggies

The Gators were not the only team to get a win on the road against a ranked team on Saturday, as the No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies (18-5) took down then No. 15 Missouri (17-6) 67-64. Wade Taylor IV hit the go ahead three-pointer with just two seconds remaining. This was the Aggies third ranked win on the road, and their fourth total. They sit tied with the Gators at 7-3 in SEC play.

Tennessee Volunteers

The SEC had four of the top five teams in the latest AP poll, with No. 5 Tennessee (20-4) dropping one spot despite a 2-0 week. Tennessee has made its money on defense, giving up only 59.3 points per game. That is good for third best in the country. The Volunteers have had their ups and downs this season, having risen to number one in the country prior to losing four SEC games in a seven game stretch. They are one of two teams sitting at 7-4 in SEC play.

Ole Miss Rebels

The other team at 7-4 in SEC play is the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (18-6). Ole Miss defeated LSU (12-11) 72-70 on the road Saturday. Dre Davis led the way with 22 points, including a tip-in as time expired to win the game. The Rebels play aggressive defense, forcing 15.2 turnovers a game. The had the second largest jump in the AP poll this week, moving up six spots.

UNBELIEVABLE 🤯@DAndreDavis tips it in in the final moments to give us the win!#HottyToddy x #Culture pic.twitter.com/O7yhEEhq0W — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) February 9, 2025

Missouri Tigers

The No. 21 Missouri Tigers sit alone in seventh in the SEC at 6-4. They had put together some quality wins, at Florida and Mississippi State, as well as Ole Miss at home, but have since dropped two straight. This led to the Tigers dropping six spots in the AP poll. The Tigers play a physical brand of basketball, and get to the free-throw line often. They are top three in the country in both free-throw attempts and makes.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

In what was a day of close road victories, the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-6) pulled out a one-point win at Georgia on Saturday. Poor free-throw shooting was nearly the Bulldogs undoing, as they missed multiple in the last 10 seconds against Georgia.

Mississippi States next three games are against ranked opponents, giving it a chance to put together some statement wins that its resume currently lacks.

Kentucky Wildcats

At 5-5 in SEC play, the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7) are the last AP ranked team in the SEC standings. Their 86.7 points per game are good for third in the country, and they are also top 25 in three-point shooting. A 23 point win on Saturday over South Carolina (10-13) sets the stage for the Wildcats stretch run, which is one of the easier schedules in the SEC. Four of their last eight games are against currently unranked teams.

Took care of business yesterday in @Rupp_Arena. pic.twitter.com/GMKeDMwX0a — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 10, 2025

Coming Up

On Tuesday, we see five SEC matchup’s, including two games with multiple ranked teams:

No. 1 Auburn vs. Vanderbilt (7 p.m. SEC Network)

No. 3 Florida vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (7 p.m. ESPN2, coverage here at 6:30 p.m.)

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Kentucky (7 p.m. ESPN)

No. 2 Alabama vs Texas (9 p.m. ESPN)

Georgia vs. No. 8 Texas A&M (9 p.m. SEC Network)

On Wednesday there is only six teams in action, but there are still storylines, as South Carolina looks for its first win in SEC play and Arkansas looks to make a push for the tournament.