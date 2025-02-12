Florida Gymnast Draser Has Special Link To Pink Connection

Share Facebook

No. 3 Gators gymnastics is back home this Friday after a two-meet road stretch to host No. 12 Auburn in Florida’s 19th annual Link to Pink meet. Florida’s and many other “pink” meets around the country aim to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention and treatment.

Sophomore Skylar Draser is one of five Florida gymnasts who have a personal connection to this meet’s cause. Draser’s grandmother, Patricia, is a breast cancer survivor.

Draser said the Link to Pink meet allows the team to compete for something bigger than themselves. She will compete in honor of her grandmother, celebrating her special connection to the cause.

Her grandmother will be in attendance for Friday’s meet – her first time watching Skylar compete as a Gator in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Draser noted that having her grandmother in the stands will positively impact her performance.

Last season’s Link to Pink meet was a new experience for Draser in her freshman season. She said she didn’t realize how seriously Florida fans take meet’s cause until she walked out to an all-pink arena. Draser was solid in her Link to Pink debut, posting a 9.875 on vault and beam.

The Gators typically have good luck at their Link to Pink meet. Last season Florida hosted Arkansas and the contest was highlighted by a perfect 10.0 on bars from Leanne Wong.

Many SEC teams will participate in the league’s initiative to have a “pink” meet this season.

While this is the 19th season the Gators will promote breast cancer awareness, this is the first time Florida’s Link to Pink meet falls on Valentine’s Day. As is tradition, the Gators will wear pink leotards to show their support as they host Auburn at 8:15 p.m. on the SEC Network.