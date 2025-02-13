UF Women’s Basketball’s Struggles Against Ranked Opponents

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s basketball team is still searching for its first win against a ranked opponent in over two years. The Gators (12-12) are 0-6 this season against ranked teams and haven’t beaten a top 25 opponent since 2022. With No. 4 South Carolina (22-2) visiting Gainesville Thursday night, Florida has a chance to end that drought and secure a win over a top 5 team for the first time since 2006.

Recent Struggles Against Ranked Teams

The Gators have come close but remain winless in marquee games this season, suffering tough losses to LSU (25-1), North Carolina (21-4), and Alabama (20-5), twice. Even in winnable games against SEC rivals such as Vanderbilt (18-6) and Kentucky (19-3), Florida couldn’t find a way to close out victories.

In both games against Alabama, turnovers and late-game execution hurt Florida. Against LSU, the Gators struggled to contain the Tigers’ offensive onslaught, and North Carolina dominated the first half, and never looked back.

Stat Breakdown

Florida has shot an impressive 47% from the field while holding opponents to 40.6%. The Gators’ ability to score efficiently from the floor, combined with a decent 33.8% success rate from beyond the arc, has helped them stay competitive in most games.

However, turnovers remain an issue, with the Gators averaging 16.8 per game. This has been a problem that costs them in key moments. Defensively, they are averaging 7.4 steals and four blocks per game but lapses in transition defense and defending the perimeter have been exposed against stronger opponents.

History in the Making?

For Florida to pull off the upset, they’ll need standout performances from key players like Liv McGill (16.4 ppg), Ra Shaya Kyle (15.0), Jeriah Warren (12.5), and Laila Reynolds (10.8). Limiting turnovers will be crucial, especially against a South Carolina defense that thrives on forcing mistakes.

A victory Thursday night would be historic for Florida. Not only would it mark their first win against a ranked team since 2022, but it would also be the program’s first win over a top 5 opponent since 2006. The Gators have an opportunity to rewrite the narrative. The question is, can they rise to the challenge?

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Exactech Arena.