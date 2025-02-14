Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 2 Florida Gators softball team defeated the Boston College Eagles 12-7 in the Bubly Invitational on a rainy Thursday night at Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Gators (9-0) have outscored opponents 86-16 to begin the season.

Boston College’s starting pitcher Abby Dunning left due to an injury after facing just two batters and giving up two walks. Kelly Colleran came in in relief, but the Gators plated five runs in the first inning, marking their third consecutive game with at least five runs in the opening frame.

Florida starting pitcher Ava Brown tossed two innings, giving up six hits and four runs, including three runs in the second inning. The sophomore recorded just one strikeout. It was the first time this season that the Gators allowed runs in back-to-back innings. Brown came into the game with a 1.12 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 innings.

Kara Hammock (3-0) came in for Brown, allowing three runs while recording five strikeouts and four walks in 4.1 innings of work. Keagon Rothrock entered the circle in the top of the seventh inning to record the final two outs to seal the deal.

The Gators allowed a season-high seven runs on a season-high 12 hits.

Florida’s Lineup Stays Hot

Taylor Shumaker hit her seventh home run in just her ninth collegiate game, which leads the entire country. It was a two-run home run to the opposite field in the third inning. The freshman also had two stolen bases.

Taylor Shumaker is on already pace for 44 home runs this season is that good (the NCAA record is 37) https://t.co/WpPwcR9T6w — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) February 14, 2025

Jocelyn Erickson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a single in the first inning and a two-run double in the second.

“We are just leaning on each other and trusting what we do in practice for it to execute out in the game,” Erickson said. “Trust is the big word that leads into success on the field so we are just having each other’s backs.”

The Gators’ back of the order had a productive night as well. The 7, 8 and 9 hitters each recorded two hits (Mia Williams, Cassidy McLellan and Rylee Holtorf). McLellan had an RBI double in the sixth inning.

The Gators totaled 10 hits for the fifth time this season. That’s the most hits Boston College (3-3) has allowed.

“I think our offense is doing a phenomenal job,” Erickson said. “I’m sure our pitchers appreciate it as well. I think we just go in every game knowing that we need to start off strong and also finish strong.”

Next Up

The Bubly Invitational continues Friday afternoon when the Gators play a doubleheader. Starting at 4:30 p.m, the Gators will take on Providence, followed by a showdown against No. 14 Duke at 7 p.m.