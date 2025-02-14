Gators Indoor Track And Field Returns To Arkansas For Tyson Invitational

Share Facebook

The Florida men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams are back in Fayetteville, Ark., for the Tyson Invitational today-Saturday. It’s the last meet on the schedule for the Gators before the SEC Indoor Championships at the end of the month.

The men’s team is ranked No. 6 in the USTFCCA’s National Track Index, while the women’s team is ranked No. 9 in their respective poll.

The last time the Gators were in Fayetteville, Jenoah McKiver and Anthaya Charlton stole the show with their respective world leads. McKiver set the world lead in the men’s 400m and Charlton in the women’s long jump. Their performances earned them SEC weekly honors and Charlton, alongside Wanya McCoy, spots on the Bowerman watch list.

Hilda Olemomoi, who’s also on the Bowerman watch list, ran a 8:51.05 in the 3000m at the Millrose Games last weekend. The time lands her at No. 2 in UF history. Parkey Valby, last year’s Bowerman winner, set the school record in the NCAA Indoor Championships last year.

On Schedule

The Gators are set to compete in 15 different events across both days of the competition, which features SEC rivals Arkansas, Alabama and Oklahoma among others.

Charlton will compete in the long jump again, joined by India Alix, Alyssa Banales and Kendall Brown. The Nassau native will also participate in the long jump invite.

On the men’s side, McCoy and Jaden Wiley will take on the 60m race. McCoy will also join McKiver, Rios Prude Jr. and Vance Nilsson as one of three Florida teams in the men’s 4×400 relay.

Bethan Morley and Tia Wilson, who both set UF top-10 records in the women’s mile at the Razorback Invitational, will compete in the David Hemery Valentine Invite on Friday. Morley is set to run in the mile, with Wilson taking on the 3000m race.

The Tyson Invitational begins at 1 p.m. Friday. The meet can be streamed on SEC Network +.