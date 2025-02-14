Florida Men’s Golf To Host Gators Invitational

Share Facebook

No. 13 Florida men’s golf team is set to host the 48th Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course this weekend. The Gators have championed the last five home tournaments—and look to rebound after a fifth-place finish in the Southwestern Invitational late last month.

Invitational Info

Course Par / Yardage: 70 / 6,701 yards

Format: 36 holes on Saturday and 18 on Sunday

Tee Times: Modified shotgun start; 7:45 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday

Scoring: Golfstat

Invited Teams: Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Florida Gulf Coast, No. 13 Florida, Furman, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville, Liberty, North Florida, No. 7 Oklahoma State, Penn State, South Florida, UCF and West Virginia.

Lineup

No. 1 – Ian Gilligan

No. 2 – Jack Turner

No. 3 – Luke Poulter

No. 4 – Rylan Shim

No. 5 – Parker Sands

Individual – Parker Bell

Individual – Ryan Hart

Individual – Matthew Kress

Individual – Zack Swanwick

Tournament History

Florida has won the Invitational 30 times in its history, including nine straight between 1989 and 1997.

Last spring, Florida had two teams competing at Mark Bostick. Both squads finished in the top two, just three strokes apart at -26 and -23. Ian Gilligan tied the program record single-round score with a bogey-free 62 (-8). The Gators had two teams competing in 2023 as well, but will run only one lineup this weekend.

What To Expect

Florida’s fifth-place finish in the Southwestern Invitational last month was nothing to cry about. The team finished +5—not ideal—but enough to outscore two of the four top-15 ranked teams competing. Expect a higher finish position for Florida this tournament.

Gilligan, Florida’s no. 1 golfer, finished last month’s tournament 4-under 209 through 54 holes. He was one-shot behind the individual champion, Vanderbilt’s Wells Williams. Gilligan was the Gators Invitational individual champion last spring. He looks to defend his title. Sophomore Jack Turner was the Gators’ next best performer, shooting -1 with a T10 finish. Expect Gilligan and Turner to be high on the individual leaderboard.

How to Attend

Admission is free. Additional parking besides Bostick on Saturday will be at the UF Law School and CampusView Church. Parking on Sunday will be at the UF Law School only.