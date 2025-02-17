P.K. Yonge Girls Are Last Area Soccer Team Standing

Share Facebook

With the FHSAA soccer playoff brackets now reaching the regional finals, the P.K. Yonge girls are the final Gainesville-area team with a shot at a state title.

Blue Wave Rolling

Coach Rebecca Schackow’s squad has been dominant all season. Led by prolific senior forward Faith Hardy, a Palm Beach Atlantic commit, P.K. Yonge (16-2-1) hasn’t lost since Nov. 19 and is outscoring opponents 90-8 on the season. The team’s four playoff games have been won by a combined score of 28-1.

The next team to try and stop the Blue Wave is Episcopal School of Jacksonville (12-5-3). The Eagles have been performing well of late, including an upset 2-0 win against Providence School in the regional semifinal, but P.K. Yonge has proven to be a different beast this year.

The Blue Wave’s quest for a state title in their first year since returning to Class 2A continues at home Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Local Boys Season Comes To A Close

Three area boys teams made the regional semifinals, but they all met the same unfortunate fate.

The Williston Red Devils (12-6-2) made a trip up north for a matchup with Episcopal School of Jacksonville (15-2-4). Their season came to an end with a 3-1 loss, but the Red Devils will return plenty of production next season, including leading scorer Miguel Gutierrez.

The Santa Fe Raiders (14-4-2) were in fine form through their first three playoff games. Santa Fe entered its matchup with Wolfson (19-3-2) boasting a +11 goal differential in the playoffs, but that came to a screeching halt against the dominant Wolfpack. Wolfson held the Raiders to only three shots on goal in its 2-0 victory Friday night. Santa Fe will lose a strong senior class this offseason, but the Raiders will be in good hands next winter with junior midfielder Wayne Boone, who scored 13 goals this year.

The Oak Hall Eagles (12-5) had an offensive explosion in the first round of the regional bracket, beating Christ’s Church Academy 7-1. In the semifinal, that script was flipped in their showdown with St. Joseph Academy (18-7), a rematch of the 1A-District 2 final. The Eagles fell 2-0 to the Flashes, a slight improvement from the 5-0 drubbing the second-ranked team in all of Class 1A handed them two weeks before. Oak Hall will lose star midfielder/striker Yuyu Ynigo this offseason, but junior midfielder/forward Thomas Gibson, a 22-goal scorer this year, will be ready to take the reins.

