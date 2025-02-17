Scouting Oklahoma: New Conference Opponent Visits

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team is in a groove after winning its last four games.

The Gators (22-3, 9-3 SEC) are set to host the Oklahoma Sooners (16-9, 3-9) on Tuesday in the first matchup between the teams this season. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Oklahoma’s Performances

The Sooners are 1-4 in their last five games. The Sooners are 1-5 on the road.

Despite their struggles this season, the Sooners do have offensive weapons, especially with the combo of guard Jeremiah Fears and forward Jalon Moore. Moore is leading the team in points per game and rebounds per game, averaging 17.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Fears isn’t far behind with 15.2 points per game.

The Sooners are shooting 46.7% from the field this season. They’re also shooting an impressive 80% from the free throw line. Oklahoma is averaging 77.7 points per game. On the defensive end, the Sooners are averaging 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks.

Fears for threeeeee 🎯 pic.twitter.com/gWQ3v38xNc — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 16, 2025

The Gators have offensive weapons of their own however, and with the return of center Micah Handlogten, the Gators are sure to have a solid defensive presence even with Alex Condon out. The Gators are 12-1 at home this season. Guard Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.2 points per game for the Gators. Guard Alijah Martin is averaging 15.1 points per game. The Gators are shooting 47.1% from the field this season. Florida is also shooting 35.1% from three-point range and averaging 83.8 points per game. The Gators are averaging 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game.

a RUE SLAM for your late night social scroll 📲 pic.twitter.com/4mWbuSlqrK — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 16, 2025

The Gators should have no problem continuing their win streak when they play Oklahoma on Tuesday (ESPN2 and 103.7-FM).