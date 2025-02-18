Gators Baseball Warms Up For Midweek Action

Share Facebook

After an electric opening weekend sweep of Air Force, the Gator baseball team will look to carry their momentum into a pair of midweek matchups, traveling to Jacksonville University on Tuesday before returning home to face Florida A&M on Wednesday. With dominant pitching and timely hitting fueling their 3-0 start, Florida aims to extend its early-season success against in-state foes.

Pitching Powerhouse: Florida’s Rotation Sets the Tone

If the opening series was any indication, the Gators’ pitching staff could be one of the best in the country. Across three games against Air Force, Florida’s arms combined for 47 strikeouts while allowing just five total runs and three walks. The starting rotation, featuring Liam Peterson, Jake Clemente, and Pierce Coppola, was particularly dominant, accounting for 31 of those strikeouts.

Peterson has become a key piece on Fridays, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out 11 in five innings. Clemente followed with a strong outing, striking out eight batters while giving up three runs on three hits but no walks. Coppola was nearly untouchable in his start, surrendering just one hit and one walk while setting a career-high 12 strikeouts. The bullpen also provided crucial support, maintaining control and limiting scoring opportunities for Air Force.

Balanced Offensive Attack Led by Hot Bats

Florida’s offense has been equally impressive, putting up 28 runs on 37 hits in three games. The lineup has shown a mix of veteran leadership and emerging young talent. There has yet has been a consistent force at the top of the order but Hayden Yost has been getting on base and utilizing his speed effectively just 8 months after ACL surgery.

Cade Kurland has provided key run production, delivering clutch hits with runners in scoring position. Power threats like Brody Donay and Justin Nadeau have already begun showcasing their ability to change the game with extra-base hits.

Scouting Jacksonville and Florida A&M

Jacksonville University presents an early road test for Florida. Known for their scrappy play and deep pitching staff, the Dolphins have been a strong ASUN contender in recent years. While Florida has historically controlled this matchup, staying disciplined at the plate will be key. Florida A&M, on the other hand, brings a different challenge. A steady force in the SWAC, the Rattlers thrive on aggressive baserunning, which could test Florida’s defense. Ensuring clean execution and avoiding defensive lapses will be crucial to maintaining control in Wednesday’s home game.

What to Watch For

With the weekend rotation set, Florida will likely turn to its bullpen and younger arms for these midweek matchups. Potential starts from Alex Philpott or Billy Barlow could provide an opportunity for these pitchers to prove themselves in extended roles. The bullpen depth will also be tested as relievers are expected to cover multiple innings over the two games. Offensively, maintaining a disciplined approach at the plate will be crucial. The Gators excelled at working counts against Air Force, drawing walks and capitalizing on mistakes, and they will look to carry that strategy into these contests. If the pitching staff continues its dominance and the offense stays consistent, Florida should remain in control heading into another big weekend series.

Both games will be carried on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF starting at 5:55 p.m. today and 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.