CFP Format Could Experience Change Soon

The future of the College Football Playoff (CFP) could feature significant changes. Both the SEC and the Big Ten prefer to restructure the format, pushing to expand from 12 teams. The pair proposed implementing an automatic qualification system to benefit the pair of college football powerhouses, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

One proposed format grants four automatic spots to the SEC and the Big Ten each. The ACC and Big 12 would receive two each. Additionally, the highest-ranked Group of Five team and Notre Dame (if it finishes within the top 14) would receive bids. The CFP committee would select the remaining teams based on performance:

The top two seeds play in a conference championship.

The next six teams — determined by conference tiebreakers, if needed — will play each other: No. 3 vs No. 8, No. 4 vs No. 7 and No. 5 vs No. 6.

The winners of those four games would move to playoff. The losers would be available for at-large selections.

The 14 or 16-team model – 4 AQs each to B1G/SEC; 2 to ACC/B12; 1 G5; 1 or 3 at-large – aligns mostly with conference strength over the last 11 years of the CFP. Conference teams (considering realignment) in the top 14/16 of penultimate CFP rankings from 2014-25: pic.twitter.com/OjUhStcQGU — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 17, 2025

The goal of these changes? To maximize television revenue, especially with ESPN holding rights to the CFP through 2031. The SEC and Big Ten are also negotiating a scheduling agreement that would allow their games to be sold as a separate TV product. If other conferences reject the postseason changes, the two are ready to create their own playoff, with that television deal already in place. Another idea under discussion is replacing conference championships with a “play-in” system. Top-ranked teams from both conferences would compete for direct CFP spots.

Despite the SEC’s and Big Ten’s increased control in the newest ESPN contract starting in 2026, the 2025 season still falls under the current deal. That gives other conferences a final chance to influence the format. Conference and NCAA executives will meet in Dallas next week to discuss further details.