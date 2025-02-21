Billy Horschel and Wife, Brittany Nelson, Win Deane Beman Award

Share Facebook

Florida Gators Alumni keep making the news, and frequently for some great reasons. Billy Horschel, and his wife Brittany Nelson became the 10th and 11th recipients of the Deane Beman award. This award is given every year by the Jacksonville Area Golf Association to those who make a difference through golf. At the same time, Billy was also selected as the winner of 2025 GWAA Charlie Bartlett Award. This award recognized “unselfishness contributions for the betterment of society” as a professional golfer.

The Deane Beman award ceremony was held Thursday at The Players Championship Club at Sawgrass, located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“This means the world to us, I’m sort of speechless and if you know me, that doesn’t happen very often,” he said after winning the award. Horschel also took time to thank former PGA Tour commissioner Deane Beman for his impact in the sport of golf. For the Charlie Bartlett Award, a key factor for his selection was his commitment to the diversity of the sport, launching a tournament for the Advocates Professional Golf Association.

The 38-year-old golfer and his wife, Brittany, established the Horschel Family Foundation, which has made significant impacts through multiple initiatives. The foundation invests in communities by partnering with organizations that inspire hope, provide healing, promote health and honor. Alongside the PGA Tour, he launched the “PAR” program to address barriers that exist on preventing individuals from seeking mental health and addiction treatment.

His days as a Florida golfer

During his time as a Gator, Horschel was a four-time All-American. He also collected other achievements: