Gators Softball Ends Sun Devil Classic Undefeated With Historic Win

Share Facebook

Twitter

No, 24-3 was not the final score of a Florida football game in The Swamp this weekend. It was the margin of the No. 3 Florida softball team’s win against Iowa State on Sunday.

Thanks to the offensive explosion, the Gators finished the Sun Devil Classic undefeated, leaving Arizona with still just one loss on the year. Florida (18-1) set a school record with the 24 runs, the most scored by the team in a game. The team also had 22 hits, another program single-game record.

No Time Wasted

The Gators took no time to get going, scoring nine runs in the first inning. They scored their first run just two batters in, when freshman Taylor Shumaker knocked a run-scoring single to drive in senior Kendra Falby from second. Falby had stolen second for the 100th base theft of her career. Just three batters later, junior Kenleigh Cahalan doubled down the third-base line with bases loaded to increase the Gators lead to three.

After scoring another run on an error, Falby came back up to the plate for her second at-bat of the inning. She singled down the line to bring in two more runs, making it 6-0 Gators. Florida racked up three more runs before Iowa State was able to get out of the inning. The Gators sent 13 players to the plate before it was all said and done.

T1 | MADE A STATEMENT EARLY. 🗣️ the gators bat around, plating nine runs on six hits and a fielding error Gators 9 | Cyclones 0#GoGators pic.twitter.com/ErFYT3L5e3 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 23, 2025

Putting Up A Fight

Iowa State went down swinging, keeping the game exciting in the bottom of the first. The Cyclones got their first two hitters on base and plated them both on a three-run homer by freshman Jessie Clemmons. They were able to get two more runners on base but couldn’t bring them home. The Cyclones ended the first with four hits and scored their only runs of the game in the inning.

B1 | @02JessClems with a big-time blast 💥💥 A three-run bomb from the freshman cuts into the Florida lead! UF 9, ISU 3 🌪️🥎🌪️ pic.twitter.com/s0SksqScEB — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) February 23, 2025

Unfortunately for the Cyclones, the Gators were just getting started. Cahalan started the second inning with a solo home run. Just a few batters later, Falby drove in another run on a single. Senior Korbe Otis and junior Jocelyn Erickson both hit singles to drive in a combined three runs. Up 14-3, Cahalan returned to the plate and singled to bring in two more for the Gators. She finished the game with a career-high six RBIs.

T2 | ANOTHER ONE ‼️ kenleigh leads off the second with a solo shot, her third straight game with a home run Gators 10 | Cyclones 3#GoGators | @CahalanKenleigh pic.twitter.com/zYfc43xK2M — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 23, 2025

The Cyclones gave up seven runs on seven hits before escaping the second inning. They went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the inning, although there was not much they could’ve done. Already trailing 16-3, a comeback was out of reach.

However, the Gators were not finished. Domination seemed to be what Florida wanted in this one. In the third inning, the team tacked on six more runs, including two on a Mia Williams homer. Florida also tacked on five hits to its total before the inning was through.

T3 | we're in historic territory 👀 florida scored six in the third inning, bringing our run total to 22 that matches a program record for runs scored in a game Gators 22 | Iowa State 3#GoGators pic.twitter.com/2mUEmaFpZa — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 23, 2025

Making History

Senior Brooke Barnard hit her first home run of the year in the top of the fourth, tallying another run for the Gators. While that itself is note worthy, it’s not the biggest accomplishment Barnard had on the hit. Her homer marked run No. 23 of the game for Florida, a program record for runs in a game. The team broke its record just one inning later on an RBI single hit by freshman Gabi Comia. Her hit brought the run total to 24 for the game.

T4 | SCHOOL. RECORD. Brooke hits her first home run of the season, plating run no. 23 – a single-game program record 🔥 Gators 23 | Iowa State 3#GoGators | @BBarnard2021 pic.twitter.com/sMtK1jtdFa — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 23, 2025

Takeaways

There is not a single guaranteed out in the Gator lineup. From Falby to Rylee Holtorf, this Florida team knows how to score early and score often. It can crush the spirits of any opponent with just one swing of a bat. And, it’s not even just the starting lineup that can score. When pinch hitters enter blowouts, they consistently add to the run total. The present and the future at the plate are bright for the Gators.

Any team with Florida on its schedule will have trouble keeping the Gator bats quiet.

Up Next

The Gators return home to host the Florida Invitational. The Gators start the invitational Wednesday against Florida Gulf Coast. First pitch against the Eagles is set for 6 p.m.