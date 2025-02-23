Gators Women’s Basketball Looks To Extend Win Streak, Faces Tennessee

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s basketball team host No. 15 Tennessee today at 1 p.m. Both teams are coming off wins and looking to improve.

The Lady Vols lead the all-time series 44-4. Last time the two teams faced off in Gainesville on Feb. 3, 2022, the Gators (14-13, 5-8 SEC) defeated Tennessee 84-59.

Looking Back

Tennessee (20-6, 7-6) is coming off a win against No. 18 Alabama on Thursday. The Lady Vols defeated the Crimson Tide 88-80, snapping Alabama’s three-game win streak to extend their own consecutive win record to three. Although the Lady Vols trailed throughout the entire first quarter, Tennessee retook the lead with 1:10 left in the second quarter and stayed ahead the rest of the game.

Florida also had a victorious Thursday night when it defeated Texas A&M on the road. The game was back-and-forth at the start, with the scored tied at 17-17 one minute into the second quarter. However, a nine-minute 21-0 run by the Gators before the end of the half shifted the dynamic of the game. Florida rolled 74-52, with the largest lead at 25 points with 4:03 and 1:20 left in the game, for its second consecutive win.

Sunday Matchup

The Gators will have to look out for fifth-year guard Jewel Spear. Against Alabama, she put up 20 points for the Lady Vols and had 100% accuracy at the free-throw line where she made 11 shots. It was Spear’s second consecutive game and fifth this season with 20 or more points scored.

However, the Lady Vols will also have a guard to watch out for in freshman Liv McGill. She put up 18 points for the Gators against Texas A&M and averages 16.5 points per game.

Florida will need to capitalize off of mistakes by Tennessee. Against Alabama, the Lady Vols allowed 20 points off 15 turnovers. If the Gators can take advantage of flaws in Tennessee’s play, they could secure a win.

Viewing Time