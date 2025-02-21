Florida Women’s Basketball Dominates Texas A&M With 21-0 Run

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s basketball team defeated Texas A&M 74-52 at the Reed Arena on Thursday. The Gator win extends the Aggies’ seven-game losing streak that started after senior guard Aicha Coulibaly suffered a season-ending knee injury against LSU on Jan. 25.

Gator Domination

Although the game was a back-and-forth contest at the start, Florida (14-13, 5-8 SEC) separated itself in the second quarter. A 21-0 run by the Gators that lasted 9:01 into the quarter changed the dynamic of the game.

Florida’s defense held strong throughout the remainder of the half when the Aggies scored only four points in second quarter. The Gators were double teaming the basketball defensively, unwilling to let Texas A&M (10-15, 3-10) put up points on its home court. Florida had 16 points off turnovers going into halftime.

Before the momentum shifting run the game was tied at 17-17.

Fourth-Quarter Drama

After the half, the Aggies did not get any closer to minimizing the deficit. The biggest lead for the Gators was by 25 points with 4:03 and 1:2o left in the game.

Despite the large point difference, tension was still present on the court. Florida guard Ra Shaya Kyle and Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim got into a verbal altercation that led to a double technical. The refs also called an intentional foul on the Gators’ Eriny Kindred for pushing Abdur-Rahim away from Kyle when breaking up the argument.

Final Takeaways

Kindred, who played for Texas A&M for two seasons before transferring to Florida, scored six points on her former team. The Gator bench had 23 points.

Kyle, Liv McGill and Jeriah Warren had double digits in scoring for the Gators. McGill led with 18 points.

Texas A&M struggled with 3-pointers, ending the night with only 8.3% success.

Up Next