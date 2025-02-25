Orlando Takes On Cleveland In Eastern Conference Showdown

Share Facebook

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to the Kia Center on Tuesday night to take on the Orlando Magic in a nationally televised matchup.

This is the second meeting between the teams this season, with Cleveland winning the first contest 120-109 on Nov. 1. It’s also a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff battle, where the Cavaliers prevailed in seven games.

Cleveland’s Firepower

The Cavaliers (47-10) enter the game on a seven-game winning streak and boast the NBA’s top-ranked offense, averaging 122.8 points per game. Their backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell (24.2 points per game) and Darius Garland (21.3 PPG, questionable) has fueled their success. Meanwhile, Evan Mobley (18.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG) and Jarrett Allen (13.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG) provide a strong presence in the paint, making Cleveland one of the league’s most balanced teams.

Orlando’s Defensive Strength

The Magic (29-30) are sixth in the Eastern Conference and they just beat the Washington Wizards by 20 points. Their defense, which lets in only 105.5 points per game, has been a big part of their success. Franz Wagner (25.1 PPG) and Paolo Banchero (22.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG) lead the offense, with Goga Bitadze (1.7 BPG) in charge of their defense in the middle.

Key Factors To Watch

Cleveland has dominated this matchup in recent years, winning nine of the last 12 regular-season meetings. However, Orlando has played well at home and will look to use its defense to slow down the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers lead the league with a 39.3% success rate from beyond the arc, while the Magic have struggled to defend the perimeter. If Cleveland gets hot from deep, Orlando may have trouble keeping pace.

hello Anthony Black is shooting 46% from three over his last 15 games pic.twitter.com/QksUvtMqCg — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 24, 2025

Game Time

The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on TNT.