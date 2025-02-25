SEC Men’s Basketball Race Entering Stretch Run

Share Facebook

We are a little more than two weeks away from the start of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which is the perfect time to preview the games tipping off today and Wednesday.

We will look at each game for top players, keys to a victory and how the outcome may affect the teams standing in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology.

Tuesday

No. 3 Florida vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. SEC Network

The first game on Tuesday’s slate sees the Florida Gators traveling to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. The Gators enter this matchup on a six-game wining streak, and despite dropping one spot in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches’ polls, still sit comfortably on the one-seed line in Bracketology. Florida also sits close to securing the coveted double bye in the SEC Tournament. The double bye now goes to the top four teams in the SEC and the Gators sit in second place. They are two games ahead of the three teams tied for fourth.

The last time these teams played, Florida won 89-59. In that Jan. 25 game, Alijah Martin, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard combined to score 50 points. On the other side of the ball the star freshman for Georgia, Asa Newell, was held to just eight points, below his season average of 15.4. The Bulldogs are hungry and in a position where it needs to win. Bracketology has them listed as one of the “next four out.” The difference in this game could come down to rebounding, as the Gators are second in the SEC at controlling the glass, while the Bulldogs come in at 11th.

No. 5 Tennessee vs. LSU, 9 p.m. SEC Network

The Tennessee Volunteers hit the road to face the LSU Tigers. Tennessee is coming off of a win against the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies, 77-69. Tennessee was led by Chaz Lanier, as the transfer scored 30 points and made eight 3-pointers. Scoring has been a problem for the Volunteers this season, ranking 13th in the SEC in points per game. For them to escape Baton Rouge with a win tonight, they will need to get a more consistent scoring punch from their lead guards, Lanier and Zakai Zeigler. Bracketology has Tennessee sitting on the two-seed line.

LSU saw its two-game roll snapped by Florida on Saturday and will now look to play spoiler to the teams on its upcoming schedule. With its NCAA Tournament chances dependent on winning the SEC Tournament, LSU will have chances to push other SEC teams down the seed line. Each of the Tigers last four games will come against teams ranked in the top 25. For tonight, the Tigers will look to Cam Carter to score. Carter averaged more than 24 points in the Tigers’ three SEC wins.

No. 24 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Alabama, 9 p.m. ESPN2

The Alabama Crimson Tide got back in the winning column Saturday when they beat the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at home to end their two-game skid. Even with those losses, Alabama remains a projected one seed, according to Bracketology. The Crimson Tide have been the most polarizing team in the SEC, as they rank first in points per game, but last in points allowed per game. This lack of defense has been their biggest weakness, giving up more than 90 points in both of their previous two losses. Alabama has scoring up-and-down its roster, especially with its depth at guard. Mark Sears and Aden Holloway scored 30 and 17 points, respectively, in the win against Kentucky, but both are undersized. Standing at 6-foot-1, neither is a strong defender and this gives Mississippi State a chance tonight.

For the Bulldogs, they will look to keep pace with the high-scoring Alabama offense and try to get their points from a variety of scorers. In their 88-84 loss to the Crimson Tide in January, Josh Hubbard scored 38 points, but was one of just two Bulldogs in double figures. If Mississippi State wants to pick up a marquee victory on the road, it will need to get more of a scoring punch from the rest of its lineup. It will also need to do a better job in defending the 3-point line, as it sits 14this SEC play in opponents 3-point percentage. Bracketology has Mississippi State slated for a seven seed, which is down from last week. Every game matters as it looks to improve its seed.

South Carolina vs. No. 14 Missouri, 9 p.m. ESPNU

The Missouri Tigers enter this game after seeing their three-game winning streak end at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. They allowed Arkansas to shoot more than 54% from two in the game, something that is becoming a trend for the Tigers. They rank 12th in defending the two in SEC play. While this may not be an issue tonight when they face a South Carolina team that ranks last in the SEC in two-point percentage, it is something to monitor as the Tigers enter both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. The Tigers offense has not been an issue this season, as they are averaging more than 80 points per game in SEC play. They are also balanced, with Mark Mitchell, Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates all scoring more than 13 points per game. Missouri is projected as a five seed in Bracketology.

The Gamecocks are coming off their first win in SEC play after they defeated the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. South Carolina has been led by freshman big man and projected NBA lottery pick Collin Murray-Boyles. He leads the Gamecocks in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks. This has been a disappointing season for the Gamecocks, and they will need to win the SEC Tournament to make it to March Madness.

Wednesday

Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Auburn, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Although closer than expected, the Auburn Tigers were able to extend their winning streak to four games Saturday against Georgia. Johni Broome continued his case for the Wooden Award, scoring a season-high 31 points and pulling in 14 rebounds in the win. He is the engine that makes the Tigers go and will look to hold onto the projected No. 1 overall seed in Bracketology. The Tigers are top five in the SEC in points per game, points allowed per game and rebounds per game.

The Ole Miss Rebels lost both of their games last week, including on the road against unranked Vanderbilt on Saturday. A projected seven seed in Bracketology, the Rebels will need to close the season strong to maintain that seed. Despite ranking in the top five in the SEC in points allowed per game, the Rebels only have a plus two-point differential per game. Their lack of scoring is not a depth issue, as they have six players scoring more than 10 points per game. They will need to get to the basket if they want to beat Auburn, which has the best 3-point defense in the SEC. If Ole Miss can get to the free throw line, which it does about 20 times per game, and get Auburn in foul trouble, it will have a chance to pull off the road upset.

Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, 7 p.m. SEC Network

Coming off of back-to-back losses, the Texas A&M Aggies will look to right the ship against Vanderbilt. While Wade Taylor IV has been able to score, the Aggies as a whole have not reached 70 points in any of their last five games. Going against Vanderbilt is the perfect time to get back on track, as the Commodores have given up nearly 80 points per game in SEC play. The Aggies still continue to be one of the best rebounding teams, being first in offensive rebounding and third in total rebounding. Listed as a three seed in Bracketology, picking up a few more wins down the stretch will only help the Aggies.

Bracketology has the Commodores as a 10 seed, which means they are by no means locked into the NCAA Tournament. A road test against the Aggies is no easy feat, but there are factors in Vanderbilt’s favor. The Aggies next two games are against two of the top-five teams in the country, and if the Commodores catch them sleeping they could sneak out with a victory. Vanderbilt is coming off a big upset against Ole Miss in which four of the five starters scored in double figures. They shot 34% from 3 and that type of shooting is the recipe for beating Texas A&M.

No. 17 Kentucky vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m. SEC Network

The Kentucky Wildcats will travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners and health will be a big question. Without starting guards Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler, the Wildcats came up short against Alabama on Saturday. Like Mark Pope coached teams of the past, Kentucky can shoot and score. They rank second in scoring and first in 3-point percentage in the SEC. No one encompasses this more than Kobe Brea, who is scoring nearly 11 points a game and shooting 44.6% from 3. The biggest thing holding the Wildcats back is their defense, which ranks 15th in the SEC. With two of their last four games against ranked competition, the ‘Cats will have multiple opportunities to make adjustments to their defense. Bracketology projects the Wildcats as a three seed.

The Sooners were able to snap their five-game losing streak Saturday with a win against Mississippi State. In that game freshman Jeremiah Fears went for 27 points, and if he can continue that type of play, the Sooners have a real chance against the Wildcats. Sitting as one of the last four in at Bracketology, the Sooners need to win games like this at home to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show comfortably. They have been able to make their money at the free throw line this season, having the second best percentage in the SEC. Kentucky allows 22.6 free throw attempts in SEC play and taking advantage of that is the Sooners path to success.

Texas vs. Arkansas, 9 p.m. ESPN2

Tre Johnson has been a force for the Texas Longhorns this season, and is a projected lottery pick in the NBA draft. He went for 29 points in the Longhorns’ loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and needs his teammates to step up if they want to make a run in March. As one of the last four byes in Bracketology, Texas needs every win they can get down the stretch. This matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks is a battle between teams on the “bubble” and Texas can win it with its ability to control the ball and get to the free throw line. If they can stay below 10 turnovers and get to the line more than Arkansas, the Longhorns will be in a good position to walk away with a win.

Bracketology has Arkansas as one of the last four in, and the Razorbacks would love to improve from that spot. Their win on Saturday against Missouri was a step in the right direction, but with three of their last four games against unranked opponents they cannot afford to slip. The continued improve play of Zvonimir Ivisic has been a welcome sight and more consistency from him and Johnell Davis will help. Adou Thiero has been the leader of this team and will have to continue to raise his teammates if the Razorbacks want to make a run in the tournament.