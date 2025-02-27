Gators Baseball Clinches Victory On Walk-Off Wild Pitch

Share Facebook

The No. 8 Florida baseball team scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday after North Florida had tied it at 6 with four runs in the top of the inning for a 7-6 win at Condron Family Ballpark.

Florida (9-0) had a season-high 14 hits in a good tune-up for the home weekend series against Miami.

The Gators put the first run on the board on a Colby Shelton run-scoring single to left center.

The Gators further warmed up in the third to advance their lead to 3-0. Brendan Lawson and Cade Kurland hit singles to set up for Landon Stripling’s RBI single to center. Blake Cyr followed with a base hit where Kurland advanced and scored on a throwing error.

Florida remained at 3-0 for four more innings until the seventh. Shelton reached base on a throwing error to allow Bobby Boser to score. Brody Donay then blasted a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, to left field to increase Florida’s lead to 6-2.

The four-run gap was closed quickly in the ninth inning when the Ospreys (6-3) were able to tie the ballgame. A hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded scored in a run. Pinch hitter Seth Alford then launched a three-run double to right center to tie the game at 6-all.

It was the Gators’ turn in the home half. Lawson and Kurland put themselves in scoring position. A wild pitch by Kaden Humphrey allowed Lawson to run home for the walk-off win.

GATORS WIN A WILD ONE 🤪 pic.twitter.com/LNQL7QG3gm — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 27, 2025

Consistent Pitching Changes

The teams used seven pitchers to fight until the end.

Florida’s starter Jackson Barberi got pulled just two and a third innings on his first collegiate start. He threw 51 pitches, striking out and walking three.

More Gators had collegiate debuts on the mound with Niko Janssens and McCall Biemiller getting work. Janssens struck out four and allowed two hits. Biemiller only struck out one, but kept the Ospreys hitless and scoreless.

Christian Rodriguez and Frank Menendez followed to combine for one inning. Rodriguez allowed the Ospreys to score their first two runs in the seventh. Matthew Jenkins took center stage in the eighth, striking out two, but walking two and giving up three hits and runs. Caden McDonald (1-0) then allowed the final Osprey hit and run.

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said he knew going in that there would be many first-timers as the main relievers needed rest.

“I knew it was gonna be a difficult game, because you’re trying to get guys out there for their first experience and you really don’t know how it’s gonna go,” O’Sullivan said. “So once they have a little success, you don’t wanna hopefully not leave them in there too long.”

Having a close game like will only prepare the Gators, because they knew how to come out on top, he said.

“It’s one of those things you can’t practice or simulate in practice, so we have to go through it,” O’Sullivan said.

Here Comes Miami

Florida faces Miami (8-1) in its third home weekend series of the season. It will be a good test for the Gators. The Hurricanes are coming off a 14-6 win against Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

The first pitch of the annual rivalry series will be streamed on SEC Network+ and on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF at 6:30 p.m. Friday.