Injuries Can’t Stop Gators Gymnastics

An injury-riddled meet against No. 1 Oklahoma last week left the No. 6 Gators gymnastics team searching for answers. Who will step up to fill in a huge hole in the lineup?

Senior Sloane Blakely suffered a lower leg injury on her first pass on the floor. Coach Jenny Rowland said that Sloane will announce her status when she is ready.

“This is her story and these athletes’ story, and it will come from her,” Rowland said.

Until then, let’s take a look at who could fill in for the all-arounder.

The Missing Piece

Sloane Blakely has not competed in the all-around competition since Florida’s tri-meet with Utah and West Virginia on Feb. 2. She suffered a concussion prior to the Gators’ trip to Arkansas, limiting her to just floor and beam when she returned against Auburn.

Anya Pilgrim also sustained a concussion after peeling off the high bar at Oklahoma. She was cleared and returned to full practice Tuesday, according to Rowland.

The Gators worked hard to rally behind their injured teammates throughout the rest of the meet and through this week’s practices.

Vaulting Ahead

Graduate student Ellie Lazzari got the call at Arkansas, and sophomore Gabby Disidore made her collegiate debut on vault against Auburn. Both got the start at Oklahoma without Pilgrim, where Disidore scored a collegiate-best 9.875.

COLLEGIATE BEST FOR @gabby_disidore 💪 ◼️ Gabby earns a 9.875 on vault pic.twitter.com/zwa81PJigc — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 22, 2025

Rowland said that Victoria Nguyen is “itching” to compete on vault again this season. The fifth year was an All-American on the event in 2024.

Stepping Up on Bars

On the uneven bars, 17-year-old Ly Bui, Alyssa Arana and Skylar Draser found themselves stepping up for the Gators over the past few weeks.

Lazzari and Nguyen have also competed bars throughout their college careers, and fans are wondering why they have been out of that lineup so far this season.

Balancing it All

The balance beam is where the Gators had to scramble last week. Thankfully, many gymnasts warmed up the event, so Rowland had options.

Without Pilgrim and Blakely able to compete, Bui and senior Riley McCusker were thrown into the end of the lineup. Both had a fall in their routines, but Rowland said that they are working things out.

Lazzari was the one to step up at the Arkansas meet. However, a fall from her and Selena Harris-Miranda led to Florida’s upset loss to the Razorbacks.

Rowland also mentioned that Sloane’s little sister, Skye Blakely, will get the call for beam when she says she is ready. Skye sustained an Achilles tear at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials and has only competed on bars so far this season.

Big Shoes to Fill

The Gators will severely miss Sloane Blakely in the floor rotation. She scored a perfect 10, just the second in her career, against Auburn on Feb. 14.

JUST PERFECT. ◾️@sloaneeblakely earns her 2nd 10 of her collegiate career

📺SECN pic.twitter.com/fJvfv2lVJM — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 15, 2025

Sophomore Danie Ferris has competed on the floor the last three weeks for Florida. Rowland said that Pilgrim can easily slide into this lineup after missing the last two meets on the apparatus. Bui is ready to make her first appearance on floor as well.

Disidore is also an option for the Gators, as they have worked on her routine since she performed an exhibition routine in week one.

Up Next

Florida heads back to action at home Friday against No. 8 Missouri for Equality Night.