Hawthorne Kyler Ingram (140 pressures Gainesville Hurricanes Cordarius White (44). Gainesville High School hosted the Hawthorne Hornets at Gainesville High School in Gainesville, FL on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Hurricanes defeated the Hornets 66-61. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Hawthorne Boys Basketball Advances To State Title Game

Jalyn Garcia February 27, 2025 Basketball, Hawthorne High School, High School Sports 6 Views

The Hawthorne boys basketball team secured a berth Wednesday to the Rural Class State Championship game.

The Hornets (19-3) will compete for the title at 7 p.m. Friday against Crossroad Academy (17-9) at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Road To Title Game

Hawthorne defeated Graceville (17-13) in a semifinal Wednesday. Hawthorne dominated throughout the game, as it led 43-18 at the half. Senior guard Chasion Wilson led the team in scoring with 16 points. Dacarion Debose recorded the most rebounds with five. The Hornets claimed a 69-44 victory against the Tigers to advance.

State Championship Bound

Crossroad Academy advanced to the championship game after a 46-37 win against Fort White (15-10) in Wednesday’s other semifinal. Hawthorne is going after its third state title. The Hornets won in 1987 and 2020. This will be the first state championship contest appearance for the Scorpions, who were close in 2021 but lost in the semifinals.

2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Rural Class

Tags

About Jalyn Garcia

Check Also

Newberry

Hawthorne To Play In High School Boys Basketball State Semifinal

After five Gainesville area high school boys basketball teams made it to at least the …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties