Oak Hall Lacrosse Remains Undefeated in Battle Against Tocoi Creek

The reigning District 1A D4 champion Oak Hall Eagles Girls lacrosse team (4-0) defeated the Tocoi Creek Toros (3-2) 12-4 at home Wednesday night, remaining undefeated this season. It was a physical game between the two teams, with multiple penalty restarts and frustration by fans and coaches. Despite this, the Eagles would toughen and dominate throughout the night.

Starting off Strong

First on the scoreboard was none other than the 2024 Gainesville Sun girls lacrosse player of the year: senior Harper Johnson. The Presbyterian College commit would find the back of the net, and, with another goal from junior Raigan Trefzger, would put the Eagles up 2-0.

Tocoi would respond with a goal of their own from Stanford commit Ashley Cotter, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Eagles’ momentum. Senior Sarah Miller would score back-to-back goals – one off an assist from sophomore Isla Montes and another off a penalty restart. The quarter ended with Oak Hall up 4-1.

Defensive Second Quarter

The second quarter started with physicality and a yellow card against the Toros, causing Trefzger to sit out for a second. However, that didn’t slow Oak Hall down.

Forced turnovers and saves by goalie Savannah Loges were the keys to the Eagles’ defensive success. Miller and senior Leila Sims also found success on the offensive end, ending the half 6-2 Eagles.

Impressive defense from Oak Hall in 2nd quarter. 6-2 Oak Hall at the end of the half. pic.twitter.com/Blx78p8274 — Addisyn Boatright (@addiboatright) February 27, 2025

Aggressive Offensive Plays

Oak Hall attacked the net all third quarter. A crucial factor in the Eagles’ success was Johnson’s aggressiveness in face-offs, as she had seven draw controls. Her crafty footwork and effort would be awarded with two penalty restart goals. Sophomore Alexandra Davis and Miller also got in on the offensive action.

Tocoi still put up a fight with defensive pressure from the Toro defenders as well as their goalie, Chloe King, who had nice saves to limit the Eagles. Oak Hall was up by 10-3 to end the third.

Brutal Finish

The Toros, feeling the pressure to make something happen, turned up the momentum. It would prove too much as Miller would go down holding her leg.

Coach Molly Tice verbally expressed her frustration to the referees over letting the players get too rough and causing injuries. After Miller, sophomore Colbie Johnson also took a hard fall. Despite the intensity, the Eagles maintained their lead with a final score of 12-4.

When asked about the game’s physicality, Johnson said it was important for them “remember to play their own game” and to make adjustments. Johnson and Miller each had four goals, an offensive masterclass from the seniors. In addition, the Eagles’ defenders played well in making scoring difficult for the Toros with a total of 12 forced turnovers.

Post-game interview with D1 Presbyterian College commit Harper Johnson. Johnson would have 4 goals to help her team win at home 12-4, remaining undefeated pic.twitter.com/UAFcATcvmL — Jasmine Valcin (@jasmineval_06) February 27, 2025

Up Next

Oak Hall will face the Creekside Knights (1-2) Feb. 28 at home at 5:30 p.m. The Toros will be back home and face the West Orange Warriors (3-1) the next day at 6:00 p.m.