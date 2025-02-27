south carolina
UF's Alexia Dizeko (9) goes to score a basket as Vanderbilt's Leilani Kapinus (5) plays defense at the O'Connell Center on Jan. 30, 2025. [Kaley Mantz/WRUF]

Florida Women’s Basketball’s Dizeko Named To SEC Community Service Team

Anthony Herrera February 27, 2025 College Basketball, Gators Sports, Women's College Basketball 13 Views

Florida women’s basketball forward Alexia Dizeko has been named to the 2025 SEC Community Service Team, the league announced its annual selections Wednesday to highlight 16 student-athletes for their impact beyond the court.

Dizeko’s Involvement

Dizeko has devoted 42 hours to service projects spanning from education, health, community engagement and youth outreach. 

One of her most impactful efforts has been working with the after-school program at the Carolyn Beatrice Parker Center,  where she has mentored and supported young students in their academic and personal growth. She has also contributed to the Gator Tracks program, ensuring local children receive essential items such as shoes and clothing.

She also volunteers at Shands Hospital and brings comfort to patients through the Blanket & Teddy Bear Giveaway. Dizeko also has partnerships with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Ronald McDonald House.

Her leadership and commitment to service have left a lasting impact on the Gainesville community, reflecting the values of the Florida Gators and the SEC’s emphasis on community engagement.

One of 16 Student-Athletes

Dizeko is one of 16 student-athletes named to the 2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Community Service Team, representing each school in the conference.

Tags

About Anthony Herrera

Anthony Herrera is from Miami, FL. He earned his Associates in Arts Degree from the Honors College at Miami Dade College and is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s in Science in journalism, with a concentration in Sports Media at the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida. He is passionate about the sports world and journalism, and aspires to one day become an on-camera talent for ESPN.

Check Also

Florida’s Women’s Basketball To Honor Seniors On Thursday Vs. OU

As the Florida Gators women’s basketball team’s regular season nears its end, the team will …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties