Florida Women’s Basketball’s Dizeko Named To SEC Community Service Team

Florida women’s basketball forward Alexia Dizeko has been named to the 2025 SEC Community Service Team, the league announced its annual selections Wednesday to highlight 16 student-athletes for their impact beyond the court.

Dizeko’s Involvement

Dizeko has devoted 42 hours to service projects spanning from education, health, community engagement and youth outreach.

One of her most impactful efforts has been working with the after-school program at the Carolyn Beatrice Parker Center, where she has mentored and supported young students in their academic and personal growth. She has also contributed to the Gator Tracks program, ensuring local children receive essential items such as shoes and clothing.

She also volunteers at Shands Hospital and brings comfort to patients through the Blanket & Teddy Bear Giveaway. Dizeko also has partnerships with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Ronald McDonald House.

Her leadership and commitment to service have left a lasting impact on the Gainesville community, reflecting the values of the Florida Gators and the SEC’s emphasis on community engagement.

One of 16 Student-Athletes

Dizeko is one of 16 student-athletes named to the 2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Community Service Team, representing each school in the conference.