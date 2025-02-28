Curry’s Explosive 56-Point Performance Lifts Warriors Over Magic

Share Facebook

Despite trailing by 14 at the half, the Golden State Warriors (32-27), led by Stephen Curry’s 56-point performance, came from behind to overcome the Orlando Magic (29-32) on Thursday, 121-115.

Magic First Half

The Magic came out hot in their home contest against the Warriors, immediately jumping to a 9-0 lead. Orlando’s Paolo Banchero played hard for Orlando and was a force to be reckoned with all night long. The power forward dominated in the first half with 24 points, helping the Magic jump to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and a 17-point lead nearing the end of the half. Despite coming up short, Banchero finished Thursday’s contest with 41 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Orlando small forward Franz Wagner added 27 total points of his own for the Magic on Thursday, continuing to prove himself as a key young player on a team battling for a postseason spot.

.@Pp_doesit joins @Tmac_213 and @SHAQ as the only players in @OrlandoMagic history to have multiple 40+ point games in a single season two-or-more times. Banchero also had two 40+ point games in 2023-24. McGrady did it in four seasons, while O’Neal did it three times. https://t.co/3tHz7EBDBX — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) February 28, 2025

Curry had 21 of Golden State’s 52 first-half points and the Warriors found themselves deep in a hole as halftime approached (down 17). However, Curry seemed to spark new life into his team by hitting a remarkable, improbable shot from 51′ to cut Orlando’s lead to 14 as time expired.

Additionally, Quinten Post came off the bench for the Warriors and scored 16 second half points (18 total) to help propel Golden State to victory.

STEPHEN CURRY YOU ARE UNREAL 🤯🤯 CASUAL BUZZER BEATER FROM 3/4 COURT TO END THE HALF 🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/CdHcVxpe5W — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2025

Curry Cookin’

Despite outscoring the Warriors in both of the first two quarters, the Magic were outscored in the third and fourth quarters as Golden State turned the game on its head. The Warriors entered the second half trailing by 14, but with Curry’s offensive explosion, the deficit began to wane.

Curry outscored the entire Magic roster in the third quarter, scoring 22 of Golden State’s 40 points. The Magic only scored 21 points in the third and by the time the fourth rolled around, the Warriors led 92-87.

The only player in the NBA this season with 12 threes in a game ☔️ pic.twitter.com/UIkrhPUdKT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 28, 2025

After a poor third quarter, the Magic were unable to comeback and didn’t even see a lead again as the Warriors traded blows with Orlando and kept them at bay in the fourth, winning 121-115.

Thursday also marked Curry’s 14th 50-point game, tying former Warrior and hall-of-famer Rick Barry. The only Warrior to have more than 14 50-point games in a career is Wilt Chamberlin with 105, but Curry has the most career 50-point games after the age of 30 (Curry has nine, Chamberlin had seven).

14 career 50-Point games for each of these Warriors’ greats (tied for the second most such games in franchise history). Stephen Curry x Rick Barry pic.twitter.com/mF8WxsxeTD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 28, 2025

Furthermore, Feb. 27 may just be a day of impeccable luck from the 36-year-old. Curry has had multiple career games (12 three-pointers made or 50+ points) on Feb. 27 at the ages of 24, 27 and now 36.

February 27

aka Stephen Curry Day pic.twitter.com/glEvddRN87 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 28, 2025

Up Next

The Magic are now 2-3 since the All-Star break after suffering two losses this week, including a forty-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Orlando will continue its play at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 2, when it hosts the Toronto Raptors (18-41).

The Warriors are 4-0 since the All-Star break and will continue their play Saturday at 8:30 p.m., when they visit the 76ers (20-38) in Philadelphia.