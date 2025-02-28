Florida Football Set To Hire Son Of Gator Legend

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators football staff is hiring Steve Spurrier Jr., the son of Gators icon Steve Spurrier, as an offensive analyst. He will fill the open role left by Dan Enos, who is now the QB coach at Wake Forest.

It's Official: Steve Spurrier Jr. has joined the Florida staff. He has a connection to one of UF's position coaches. DETAILS: https://t.co/qyvHMqpRNP pic.twitter.com/FWRnUMEafg — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) February 26, 2025

Spurrier Jr. is coming off his second season as offensive coordinator at Tulsa. He was named associate head coach during the 2024 season. In 2023 at Tulsa, his offense ranked top 35 nationally in rushing, red zone offense, third down conversions and passing yards per completion.

In the 2024 season, Tulsa ranked 67th nationally in total offense.

This is Florida coach Billy Napier’s first hire on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The Gators ended the 2024 season on a four-game winning streak led by freshman phenom DJ Lagway. Entering his fourth season at UF, Napier and the Gators are primed to be in playoff contention talks.

Coaching Background

The 53-year-old Spurrier Jr., whose father won one national championship and six SEC championships during his time coaching the Gators following his playing career at UF where in won the Heisman Trophy, has more than 30 years of coaching experience.

The 1996 National Champs came back – and they carried @SteveSpurrierUF on their shoulders once again. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/nMNxDPviCE — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) September 4, 2016

He started his career at Florida in 1994 as a graduate assistant where he worked under his dad. During his time coaching, he has been the wide receiver coach at Oklahoma (1999-2001), South Carolina (2005-2008), Washington State (2018-2019) and Mississippi State (2020-2022). He also spent some time at Western Kentucky in 2017 as an assistant head coach and quarterback coach.

Spurrier Jr. is also bringing NFL experience to Napier’s staff. He worked as the wide receivers coach for the Washington Commanders (Redskins) during the 2002-2003 season.

Connection To Napier’s staff

Spurrier Jr. is reuniting with UF QB coach Ryan O’Hara. Spurrier Jr. was hired as the tight ends coach at Arizona in 2004, during that time O’Hara played quarterback for the Wildcats.

The two will now be coaching Lagway for the Gators.