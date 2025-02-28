SEC Men’s Basketball Season Nearing the End

Share Facebook

As the regular season is nearing the end, these are the games the mean the most. The SEC has eight games this Saturday, with three games between two ranked opponents.

SEC Men’s Basketball has shown to the world just how tough the conference is. The SEC Tournament is just around the corner, and teams are looking to end the regular season off strong.

Top Matchups

There’s a top six matchup in Knoxville this weekend. The No.5 Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, SEC 10-5) host the No.6 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3). Both of these teams are battling and trying to squeeze in a number one seed in March.

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to continue a three-game win streak. Point guard Zakai Zeigler is averaging 7.3 assists per game, which leads the Southeastern Conference. Chaz Lanier leads the SEC in three pointers made per game. The stats show the flexibility of this Tennessee team. In order to beat the Crimson Tide, these two are going to have to show out.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have looked like a contender all season. Senior point guard Mark Sears is averaging 19 points and 5 assists, behind only Tennessee’s Zeigler in the SEC. The Crimson Tide carry one of the most balanced attacks in the NCAA with six players averaging double digits. This makes defending this team so difficult as everyone on the court can hit difficult shots. Both teams are looking for that statement win over a top team.

This matchup is on Saturday, March 1 at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Auburn vs. Kentucky

The Auburn Tigers (26-2, 14-1) have proven time and time again why they have held the top spot for so long. Johni Broome terrorizes defenses and continues to have his way with the SEC. Broome is averaging just under 19 points a game and 11 rebounds per game, which leads the SEC.

Auburn looks to ride the momentum after putting up 106 points and a 30 point win in their last game against Ole Miss.

Kentucky has had one of the more interesting seasons of any SEC team thus far. The No.17 Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 8-7) host and look to knock off the No.1 Auburn Tigers. The Wildcats have shown their ability to win in big games with wins over Florida and Tennessee this season. Guard Otega Oweh leads the team with just over 16 points per game shooting 50% from the floor.

This matchup is on Saturday, March 1 p.m. on ABC.

Florida vs. Texas A&M

The No.3 Florida Gators (24-4, 11-4) look to move on with a short memory as they host No.11 Texas A&M Aggies (20-8, 9-6) Saturday. Senior Guard Walter Clayton Jr has been the heart of this team putting up just over 17 points per game. Forward Alex Condon recently returned from an ankle injury, and looks to get back into his groove as a big part of this Gators team. Condon is averaging 10.5 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Texas A&M travels into the swamp for a top 20 matchup against the Florida Gators. Senior point guard Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies in points per game putting up a little more than 15. The Aggies look to turn things around after dropping three games in a row.

This matchup is on Saturday at 8:30pm on the SEC Network.

Saturday’s Slate

The Arkansas Razorbacks (17-11, 6-9) look to take care of business against the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-17, 1-14). Tipoff is at 1 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (19-9, 8-7) is looking to bounce back as they host the Oklahoma Sooners (17-11, 4-11). Tipoff is at 2 pm. on ESPN2.

LSU (14-14, 3-12) travels to Mississippi state to take on the No. 24 Bulldogs (19-9, 7-8). Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Vanderbilt Commodores (19-9, 7-8) look for a statement win as they host the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (21-7, 10-5). Tipoff is at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Georgia Bulldogs (17-11, 5-10) look to stay hot are on the road against the Texas longhorns (16-12, 5-10). Tipoff is at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Looking Ahead

The SEC tournament takes place March 12-16 in Nashville, Tennessee.