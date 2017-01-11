Santa Fe Women’s Basketball Faces Florida State College

The Santa Fe women’s basketball team is riding high on a four-game winning streak. They will put that streak on the line tonight against Florida State College.

The Saints did not start off the year on the right foot. At the beginning of December, their record stood at 4-6 after an 87-52 loss against Tallahassee Community College. After that game, the winning streak started.

They overcame a poor shooting performance last game to win 70-61 over Hillsborough Community College in a thrilling overtime win. Head coach Chanda Stebbins is aware the Saints have the best rebounding team in the state and loves that her kids get after the ball.

Tonight’s game against Florida State College will be challenging to the Saints. Stebbins believes her team just needs to take advantage of matchups they control.

Who to Look Out For?

Arianna Emanuel-Wright has been the Saints top player all season. She averages 18.5 points per game as well as six rebounds. She can also pick your pocket alongside teammate Tatiyana Rock who averages three steals a game.

The Saints have two major contributors on the boards that have led them to being the best rebounding team in the state. Rayven Wade and Tabitha Odabe both average just under 10 rebounds and have caused havoc down low in the paint to opposing offense.

Game Time

The women’s team will tip at 6 p.m. Once that game is over, the men’s basketball team for Santa Fe will also play Florida State College.