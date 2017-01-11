The Uncertain Future of the New York Giants

Odell Meltdown or Giant Collapse?

Following the New York Giants’ 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round, wide receiver Odell Beckham was reportedly seen punching a wall inside Lambeau Field by a grounds crew worker. This most recent outburst follows the pattern of Beckham acting irrationally after a loss. He was suspended for a game last year after punching cornerback Josh Norman during a game and proposing to the kicker’s net earlier in the season. Beckham’s troubles may also be compounding the offense’s struggles to move the ball over the past few weeks. The team has become very one-dimensional and needs to dedicate money and draft picks to improving the Giants’ offensive weapons and skill positions.

New York general manager Jerry Reese says Beckham has some growing up to do this offseason.

Offseason Plans

The Giants have several key players set to hit free agency this offseason. Last season Reese revamped the defense, signing Damon Harrison, Olivier Vernon, Janoris Jenkins, and Jason Pierre-Paul. Resigning Pierre-Paul should be the Giants’ top priority. He was given a one-year prove-it deal last year from the Giants in wake of his hand accident. He will likely receive attention on the free agent market as he is an elite edge rusher despite his injury. Signing defensive back Johnathan Hankins could be the Giants’ other top priority.

Other notable 2017 free agents:

Coty Sensabaugh; CB

Robbie Gould; K

Zak DeOssie; LS

Keenan Robinson; LB

Kelvin Sheppard; LB

Larry Donnell; TE

Bobby Rainey; RB

Protecting Eli’s blind side

Reese used the Giants ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft to select offensive tackle Ereck Flowers. Flowers has yet to blossom into the franchise cornerstone at left tackle as the Giants front office imagined. A graphic released by NBC in December showed that Flowers ranked last in 2015 and second-to-last in 2016 among all eligible offensive tackles counting sacks, quarterback hits and hurries allowed. Reese believes he needs “to show the fruits of being a first-round pick.” Flowers has a crucial responsibility with protecting Eli’s blind side in the Giants’ offense.