McElwain Praises Gators for Continuing Work During Spring Break

Ashlyn Sullivan March 15, 2017 College Football, Feature Sports News, Gator Football, SEC 45 Views

GAINESVILLE, FL – Florida football coach Jim McElwain praised his team for not only listening to the coaches, but going above and beyond of what they asked of them. Before spring break at the University of Florida, McElwain and his assistant coaches asked their team to train somewhat during the break. All over social media there were videos of Gator football players such as Antonio Callaway working out with soon to be quarterback Jake Allen as well as many other players who decided to head to the gym instead of the beach. Coach McElwain says the work ethic of his players  is one of the many reasons why he loves this team and he could not be more proud of what he saw at workouts.

During practice today, it seemed as though the Gators stepped it up a few notches. Everything was more fast paced than the first week of practice. Quarterbacks had no time to waste in between throws, wide receivers ran routes at game speed, defense was playing tighter than ever. This may all be do to the Gators practicing for the last time without any pads, but Coach McElwain wants to think differently. He credits the speed of this team to two things: talent and hard work.

Up next, the Gators will head back to the practice field on Thursday afternoon, this time with shoulder pads on. After Thursday’s practice they will emulate a game day situation by practicing Saturday afternoon in the sun.

