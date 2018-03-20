In the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, all the No. 1 seeds are alive. Meanwhile, two lower seeds got their spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

The No. 1 seeds

In the Albany region, No. 1 UConn defeated No. 9 Quinnipiac, 71-46 on Monday. UConn will face No. 5 Duke on Saturday.

In the Kansas City region, SEC’s own No. 1 Mississippi State beat No. 9 Oklahoma State, 71-56 on Monday. Mississippi State will play No. 4 NC State on Friday.

Moving on to the Spokane region, No. 1 Notre Dame was victorious against No. 9 Villanova, 98-72. The Fighting Irish will face No. 4 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Lastly, in the Lexington region, No. 1 Louisville beat No. 8 Marquette, 90 – 72 on Sunday. Louisville will face No. 4 Stanford on Friday.

The fight isn’t over

For two Mid-American Conference teams, No. 11 Buffalo and No. 11 Central Michigan, the fight for a spot in the Elite Eight isn’t over. Buffalo upset No. 3 Florida State, 86-65. Meanwhile, Central Michigan upset No. 3 Ohio State, 95-78. This will be Central Michigan’s first appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.

Buffalo will meet with No. 2 South Carolina on Saturday and Central Michigan will play No. 2 Oregon.

The SEC

The SEC pulled seven overall seeds in the tournament, but four of them fell over the weekend, leaving three SEC teams in the Sweet Sixteen.

#secwbb will have 3 teams in the #NCAAW Sweet 16 as @HailStateWBK punches their ticket to Kansas City Regional. — SEC_Tammy (@SEC_Tammy) March 20, 2018

As mentioned above, No. 1 Mississippi State is alive and well in the tournament. No. 2 South Carolina beat No. 1o Virginia, 66-56, and No. 4 Texas A&M barely made it with a one-point win over No. 5 DePaul, 80-79.

No. 4 Georgia fell to No. 5 Duke, 66-40, No. 5 Missouri suffered an upset against No. 12 FGCU, 80-70, No. 6 LSU was defeated by No. 11 Central Michigan, 78-69, and No. 3 Tennessee lost to No. 6 Oregon State, 66-59.

Looking ahead

The Sweet Sixteen kicks off this Friday and Saturday, with the Elite Eight following on Sunday and Monday.