Sabrina Fonseca March 20, 2018 College Basketball, NCAA Tournament 72 Views

In the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, all the No. 1 seeds are alive. Meanwhile, two lower seeds got their spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

The No. 1 seeds

In the Albany region, No. 1 UConn defeated No. 9 Quinnipiac, 71-46 on Monday. UConn will face No. 5 Duke on Saturday.

In the Kansas City region, SEC’s own No. 1 Mississippi State beat No. 9 Oklahoma State, 71-56 on Monday. Mississippi State will play No. 4 NC State on Friday.

Moving on to the Spokane region, No. 1 Notre Dame was victorious against No. 9 Villanova, 98-72. The Fighting Irish will face No. 4 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Lastly, in the Lexington region, No. 1 Louisville beat No. 8 Marquette, 90 – 72 on Sunday. Louisville will face No. 4 Stanford on Friday.

The fight isn’t over

For two Mid-American Conference teams, No. 11 Buffalo and No. 11 Central Michigan, the fight for a spot in the Elite Eight isn’t over. Buffalo upset No. 3 Florida State, 86-65. Meanwhile, Central Michigan upset No. 3 Ohio State, 95-78. This will be Central Michigan’s first appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.

Buffalo will meet with No. 2 South Carolina on Saturday and Central Michigan will play No. 2 Oregon.

The SEC

The SEC pulled seven overall seeds in the tournament, but four of them fell over the weekend, leaving three SEC teams in the Sweet Sixteen.

As mentioned above, No. 1 Mississippi State is alive and well in the tournament. No. 2 South Carolina beat No. 1o Virginia, 66-56, and No. 4 Texas A&M barely made it with a one-point win over No. 5 DePaul, 80-79.

No. 4 Georgia fell to No. 5 Duke, 66-40, No. 5 Missouri suffered an upset against No. 12 FGCU, 80-70, No. 6 LSU was defeated by No. 11 Central Michigan, 78-69, and No. 3 Tennessee lost to No. 6 Oregon State, 66-59.

Looking ahead

The Sweet Sixteen kicks off this Friday and Saturday, with the Elite Eight following on Sunday and Monday.

