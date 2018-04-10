Gators Trying to Complete Season Sweep Of Noles

On Tuesday night, No. 1 Florida will be trying to win their eighth consecutive game against No. 12 Florida State.

The Gators are coming off a series win in Knoxville in which they scored 32 runs and hit .341. UF sports a 28-6 overall record compared to the Noles’ 24-9 record.

The Noles are limping into the final game of the series as they lost two out of three games to Georgia Tech this past weekend. The series loss dropped Florida State from No. 6 to No. 12 in the D1baseball.com Top 25.

What To Look For

Deacon Liput is currently on an eight-game hitting streak, he was one of the biggest contributors at the plate for UF this past weekend as he went 8 for 16 with two home runs.

🏆 Player of the Week 🏆 Florida’s Deacon Liput

This week .450 average (9-20) Why @DeaconLip07?https://t.co/vURidT63g0 pic.twitter.com/SuSLaGrJry — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) April 9, 2018

Some history to watch Tuesday night is Jonathan India’s hit streak. India is currently riding a 19 game hitting streak. It is the longest hitting streak that any Gator has had under Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

Freshman On The Mound Once Again

In all three games against the Noles this season, the Gators have sent a Freshman to the mound to begin the game.

Tommy Mace already has a win against Florida State under his belt as he threw 3.1 innings of shutout ball back in March. Mace is coming off a phenomenal start against Florida Gulf Coast when he lasted four innings and only gave up one run.

Unlike Mace, Florida State starter Andrew Karp took a loss in Gainesville earlier this season. Karp got shelled in his four innings of work as he gave up seven runs on eight hits. The redshirt Junior has actually taken the loss in both Florida wins but his last start was a complete 180 change. Karp lasted eight innings but gave up the only run of the game in Jacksonville.

How To Watch

It will be in the low 60’s with an overcast when the Gators and Noles face off at 6 p.m. You can watch the series finale on ACC Network+ which is available on the WatchESPN app.

Jeff Cardozo and Steve Russell will have the call from Tallahassee and can be heard on ESPN 98.1 FM & 850 AM WRUF.