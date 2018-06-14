Speith, Mickelson and McIlroy Struggle in Day One of U.S. Open

The start of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills was not kind to some of golf’s top names.

The group that had 12 majors among them combined to shoot a score of +25. Phil Mickelson shot seven over. Rory McIlroy went 10 over, and Jordan Spieth finished at eight over.

The wind was a major factor all day, ranging from 15-to-20 mph.

Spieth’s Highest Score Ever in a Major

He shot a 78 and he was four over out the gate. Spieth three-putted his first hole, 10, before triple-bogeying 11.

Rory +10

Jordan +8

Phil +7 Golf is fun. Golf is fun. Golf is fun. Golf is fun. Golf is fun. Golf is fun. pic.twitter.com/4ZrF7xblG9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 14, 2018

The 2015 U.S. Open Champion had a run of moderate success from 15-to-18, making three pars and a birdie. However, he couldn’t salvage the round especially after a double bogey on the par-three seventh whole.

McILroy Worried about the Star-Studded Group

Prior to shooting a 10-over-80, he mentioned that being part of a group like this might create a lot of buzz for early in the tournament and negatively affect them.

He shot even over his last seven holes after going 10-over on the first 11 holes.

Rory had seven bogeys and three double-bogeys. It was also his highest score ever in a major, and the first time he has had three double bogeys in a major round.

Michelson Leads

Phil only missed one fairway in regulation, but didn’t capitalize on it at all. He had eight bogeys, four on the front and four on the back, to go with his one birdie on-five.

Him and McILoy refused to speak to the media after their round.

Other huge names struggled as well. Bubba Watson shot a 77 and Jason Day shot a 79.

The cut is still projecting to be at six or seven over, so these top-name players are still in contention to play throughout the weekend.