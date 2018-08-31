Auburn Returns to Atlanta to Face Washington

The slate of opening weekend college football games are exactly what fans have waited for. Marque matchups will take place all over the country tomorrow.

The interconference meeting between No. 9 Auburn and No. 6 Washington promises to be a great matchup. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the PAC-12-SEC showdown.

It will be interesting to see how Auburn responds to returning to Atlanta. Auburn’s last game of the season was a loss in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to the University of Central Florida. Gus Malzahn expects his team to come out with a lot more passion.

After narrowly missing the college football playoff, and defeating both teams featured in the championship game, the Tigers felt uninspired.

Auburn Returns to Atlanta

Peach Bowl blues are over for Auburn, after a full offseason to regroup after the stunning upset loss to Scott Frost’s undefeated UCF team.

Jarrett Stidham will need to refocus and limit his turnovers. Two interceptions made the difference for UCF. One interception was returned for a touchdown. The second interception ended the Tigers’ chances of winning the Peach Bowl. Stidham cannot afford to toss two picks against Washington because, if given the opportunity, their high flying offense will make the Tigers pay.

Last year Auburn dominated defenses with an experienced offensive line. This allowed Kerryon Johnson to be very successful. The loss of veteran linemen and Kerryon Johnson will certainly be impactful. Washington also lost some defensive linemen up front, most notably, Vita Vea to the NFL Draft.

Gus Malzahn commented on his excitement level for the game stating that Washington is a good measuring stick for week one. The Huskies were one of the top teams last season. The challenge Washington presents week one is very unique for Auburn. It will reveal a lot about both teams and the college football landscape in 2018.