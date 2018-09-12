Grimes Speaks Highly Of Gator Freshman DB

Grimes Gives High Praise

Sophomore wide receiver Trevon Grimes spoke highly about one teammate, one that is only in his first year with the Florida Gators.

Shortly removed from Saturday’s defeat to the Kentucky Wildcats, Grimes highlighted freshman defensive back Trey Dean III‘s work ethic and how hard he competes in practice. He said competing every day against Dean has made him better.

The freshman from Hampton, Georgia, finished with two tackles, and one on his own, after Florida’s 27-16 loss to Kentucky (its first in 31 years). In the Gators’ 53-6 throttling to Charleston Southern in the opening game of the season, Dean made three tackles, two of which he assisted on.

With Florida’s secondary spread a bit thin to start the year, Dean has the opportunity to receive more playing time and contribute in a larger role going forward. Sophomore defensive back Marco Wilson suffered a torn ACL injury on Saturday and will be out for the rest of the season.

Yikes, that does not look good for Marco Wilson. Pushed to a plant on his knee and it buckled. One spot #Gators can't afford many injuries. Trey Dean next in line. — Thomas Goldkamp (@ThomasGoldkamp) September 8, 2018

Several other players in the Gators’ secondary are also dealing with injuries, including Quincy Lenton, C.J. McWilliams and Shawn Davis. Florida is preparing for its next visiting opponent, Colorado State, and could potentially see players like McWilliams, linebacker David Reese and defensive lineman Cece Jefferson return to the field this weekend.

The spotlight is on Dean and his teammates to help fill the void in the meantime.

Remembering MSD Victims On His Cleats

Nearly seven months after tragedy struck at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Grimes is now remembering the victims of the shooting. And he honors one victim in particular.

Grimes, who played football at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, said he honors his friend Meadow Pollack, who was one of the 17 people killed at the school. In addition to displaying “MSD 17 Strong” on his cleats, he wears a bracelet with her name on it.

He will have another opportunity to honor them as his cleats touch the field again this Saturday.

Grimes totaled one reception for nine yards and zero touchdowns against Kentucky. He has four receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown through the first two games this season.

The Gators are set to take on the Colorado State Rams on Saturday at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.