Tennessee Volunteers prepare for UNC Charlotte

After back to back losses, the Tennessee Volunteers look to get back in the win column. This week the Volunteers welcome the UNC-Charlotte 49ers to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. A victory would go a long way for both schools in their goals to becoming bowl eligible Sunday.

Tennessee Outlook

A break from conference play could not have come at a better time for the Volunteers. Tennessee dropped their last two games to Alabama and South Carolina. Next week they get right back into SEC play when they host the ninth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. This week, however, Tennessee gets a break from the SEC gauntlet. Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt and his team are excited to be back at home.

“We got a great opportunity this week. We’ve had two weeks in a row here where we came out on the wrong side,” Pruitt said. “Our players are looking forward to getting back on the field on Saturday.”

One thing head coach Jeremy Pruitt thought the Volunteer’s could build on was the performance of their offensive line last week. He said there were a few players they wish they could have back, but that it was their best performance of the year.

One change this week for the Volunteers this week Jeremy Banks returning to running back. Last week he was moved to linebacker.

Jeremy Pruitt on Jeremy Banks moving back to RB: "We have a couple guys banged up and we need to make sure we have enough RBs to finish out the year." With RBs are banged up? "All of them." — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 31, 2018

49ers Outlook

Charlotte comes into this matchup with a 4-4 record. Last weekend the 49ers edged out Southern Miss 20-17 at home. Tennessee head coach, Jeremy Pruitt has nothing but praise for the 49ers.

“We’ve got an opponent that is very well coached in all three phases. They have a lot of experience on their coaching staff,” Pruitt Said.

Charlotte’s experience does not stop there. They have a transfer quarterback from Miami. Junior running back, Benny Lemay has two 100 yard rushing games and has totaled 745 yards on the ground to go with six touchdowns.

Additional Info

Kickoff is at 4 o’clock on Saturday in Knoxville. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.