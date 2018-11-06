Florida football plans to finish the season strong

After the homecoming game loss to Missouri, 38-17, the Gators are now 6-3 on the year. The loss to Missouri puts the Gators at the third spot in the SEC with a 4-3 conference play record. Despite the two game losing streak, the Gators plan to finish the season out strong.

The Gators are focused on winning the remaining three games of the season. Florida safety Donovan Stiner says the Gators need to have more of an effect on the quarterback.

Looking to South Carolina

The Gators will need to put that in use this weekend as they play the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks are led by starting quarterback Jake Bentley. Bentley is throwing the ball at a 62 percent completion rate and has 18 passing touchdowns.

South Carolina sits 5-3 on the season. The Gamecocks sit one spot behind the Gators with a a 4-3 record in conference play. They are coming to Gainesville on a two-game winning streak.

Paying attention to detail

Stiner said while watching film from the game, the team saw that they need to work on small details and errors which can ultimately impact big plays.

When asked what is the main reason for working on small details, Stiner said he didn’t think the Gators practiced hard enough and it show in the Gators’ play.

He said this week they are focusing on giving 100 percent in practice to be ready for South Carolina.

Finishing Strong

Despite being out of the SEC race, Stiner says that the Gators still plan on finishing the season strong.

“Coach Mullen is all about competitiveness. Each game there is a winner and loser. We are trying to win every time we step out there no matter who it is. We will take it by each game and try our best to win out.” Stiner said.

R.J. Raymond’s message

In the locker room after the game, Raymond reminded the Gators that they still have to play for the seniors, each other and their individual pride. Despite being out of the playoff race, he encouraged his teammates to still come to practice every day ready to play hard and give their all.