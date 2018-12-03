Chiefs Move On Without Hunt

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was released from the team after a video of an altercation with a woman in Cleveland was released.

In an interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Hunt apologized for shoving and kicking the woman.

“Honestly, I just want to let the world know how sorry I am for my actions,” Hunt said. “It’s been a tough time for me. I’m extremely embarrassed because of that video.”

In an interview with @saltersl, Kareem Hunt addressed the incident in which he shoved and kicked a woman in the hallway at his Cleveland residence. https://t.co/gHtDXnHPc6 pic.twitter.com/om66arTGtS — ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2018

Hunt is now a free agent and is facing a six-game suspension.

Former Teammate’s Thoughts

Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley said the news spread quickly.

Conley said he was first concerned for Hunt as a person rather than a football player.

On the other side, Chiefs running back Spencer Ware said the team needed to stay focused on the ball game.

Moving On

Kansas City has a big schedule lined up. The Chiefs now have to change the way they prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs are 10-2 on the season and lead the AFC West.

Without the dual-threat player, the offensive scheme will have to change for the remainder of the season. According to Yahoo Sports, you can expect to see more of Tyreek Hill in the backfield. NFL analysts said they think they are still going to throw the ball successfully without Hunt.

KC head coach Andy Reid says, “I don’t think anybody necessarily wins in this situation. I’m hoping and would like Kareem to get help along obviously with everybody that was involved with it. It’s a tough deal. It’s not a win-win situation for anybody, the young lady included.”

The Chiefs host the 7-5 Ravens Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be aired on CBS.

Ware said the team is just focused on winning the Super Bowl.