Former Gators Coach Mike Locksley Hired as Maryland Head Coach

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2015, file photo, then-Maryland interim head coach Mike Locksley watches from the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, in College Park, Md. Maryland hired Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley as its football coach Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, bringing home a familiar presence after the most tumultuous year in the program's recent history. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Homar Hernandez December 5, 2018 College Football, Former Gators, Gator Football 33 Views

Alabama Offensive Coordinator Mike Locksley is the new Maryland Terrapins Head Coach, the school announced Tuesday night. The former Gator running backs and recruiting coordinator also won the Broyles Award Tuesday, an award given to the top assistant coach in college football.

Rolling with the Crimson Tide

Locksley’s offense ranks seventh in total offense, with the passing offense ranking the same and the rushing offense sitting at 36. His quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is one of three finalists for this season’s Heisman Trophy.

Coaching History

Locksley’s coaching experience dates back to 1992. Since then, the Washington D.C. native has coached at Towson, Naval Academy Preparatory School, University of the Pacific, Army, etc.

The Broyles Award winner has been at Maryland before. His first stint was as running backs coach from 1997 to 2002. Additionally, he was the Terps’ offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2015, earning him a spot as interim head coach after Randy Edsall was fired. Locksley finished 1-5, leaving in 2016 to become an offensive analyst at Alabama.

Furthermore, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said he is one of the best recruiters he’s ever had. Although recruiting and his offense can lift Maryland up in the Big Ten, does his past head coaching experience say different?

Locksley coached New Mexico for three seasons, only winning one game in 16 and serving a one-game suspension for punching an assistant coach.

Despite the past, many Maryland high school coaches are happy with his appointment.

Dematha Head Coach Elijah Brooks said he represents the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia area and St. Frances Academy Head Coach Messay Hailemariam said the hiring was a sensible one.

Work Left to Do

Locksley has a chance to win a BCS National Championship if the Crimson Tide beat Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. The winner of the Orange Bowl will face either Clemson or Notre Dame on Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

