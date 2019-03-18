Gators to Host Auburn for 2019 Homecoming

The Florida Gators have announced their homecoming opponent for the 2019-2020 football season. The University Athletic Association shared on Monday that the Gators will host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, October 5, for the homecoming game.

Florida vs. Auburn: Recent History

Over their last five meetings, Auburn has won three of the five games. Florida last beat the Tigers in 2002, taking the game into overtime before winning 30-23. In their most recent meeting in 2007, Auburn shut down the Gators and Tim Tebow in the Swamp. Despite comeback efforts, the Tigers won 20-17.

Tigers Return to the Swamp

The Auburn Tigers will be making their first trip to the Swamp since 2007. This should prove to be an interesting SEC matchup, with both teams coming off rather different seasons.

Florida will be returning to the field after going 10-3 under new head coach Dan Mullen. The Gators may have been a bit of a surprise last year. Florida ended their 2018-2019 season with a big win at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Michigan.

On the flip side, Auburn took some rather unexpected losses last year, ending the season with an 8-5 record. All five of the losses suffered by the Tigers were to SEC opponents: LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.

Previous Homecomings

The Gators have won 25 of their last 30 homecoming games since 1989. However, Florida has lost its last two homecoming matchups. In 2018, the Gators hosted SEC opponent Missouri in what ended in a huge loss. Missouri beat Florida 38-17. In 2017, Florida suffered a loss to yet another SEC rival in LSU, with the Tigers leaving the Swamp winning 17-16.

Quick Facts

The all-time series record between Florida and Auburn swings in the Tigers favor: 43-38-2.

In homecoming games, the Gators have an all-time record of 67-26-2.

The Gators will have two SEC matchups before facing Auburn on October 5. Florida will also kick off their 2019-2020 season a little differently this year in Orlando as they take on the Miami Hurricanes for the first time since 2013.