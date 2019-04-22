Home / MLB / Injuries Continue to Plague Yankees
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, reacts while talking to a trainer and bench coach Josh Bard, center, after hitting a single to right field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in New York. Judge left the game with an apparent injury. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Victoria Rossman April 22, 2019 MLB 31 Views

The injuries are continuing to mount for the New York Yankees. Just over three weeks into the season, New York has 13 players on the injured list (IL). This graphic, depicting some of their star players, is going viral across social media:

Notable Injuries

Check out some of New York’s most notable players on the IL below:

  • Jacoby Ellsbury (foot)
  • Aaron Judge (oblique)
  • Gary Sanchez (calf)
  • Giancarlo Stanton (biceps)
  • Didi Gregorius (elbow)
  • Troy Tulowitzki (calf)
  • Miguel Andujar (shoulder)
  • Dellin Betances (shoulder)
  • Greg Bird (foot)
  • Aaron Hicks (back)
  • Jordan Montgomery (elbow)
  • Luis Severino (shoulder)

Judge Out Indefinitely

Right-fielder Aaron Judge exited Saturday’s game against the Royals after injuring himself on a swing. Tests revealed Judge has a strained left oblique. He is out indefinitely, with manager Aaron Boone calling his injury “pretty significant”. 

Judge himself spoke about the difficulty that comes with landing on the injured list early in the season:

Injuries on Both Sides of the Ball

While a large portion of New York’s injuries come from big bats in their lineup, don’t be deceived. Their pitching has been stung as well. Luis Severino, an ace starter for the team, was on the IL before the season even started. Both Severino and key bullpen arm Dellin Betances started the season with shoulder injuries.

The Bright Side

Despite the number of injuries plaguing New York, the Yankees sit in second in the AL East, 2.5 games back from the Tampa Bay Rays. With a record of 11-10, they seem to still be finding ways to win.

What’s Next

After taking three of four from the Kansas City Royals, the Yankees are on the road to face the Los Angeles Angels.

