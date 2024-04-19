Rays to Start Three-Game Series Against the Yankees

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Rays head to Bronx to lead off a three-game series against the New York Yankees Friday at 7:05 PM.

This is the first meeting for the Rays (11-9, third in the AL East) and the Yankees (13-6, first in the AL East) this season and it’s going to be a good one. In the last meeting of these two teams, the Rays went home with a 2-1 series win.

Previous Games

The Rays are coming off of a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday where Ryan Pepiot only allowed one run and three hits in six powerful innings for Tampa Bay.

6 spicy innings courtesy of our resident Pep. pic.twitter.com/XpnsQ1Jsb2 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 18, 2024

Power was also seen from Amed Rosario who hit an RBI triple, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Rosario is red hot heading into New York hoping to extend the streak to 11 games.

The Yankees are also coming into this matchup with a 6-4 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday where Aaron Judge broke a tie with a two-run single in the ninth inning to snap Toronto’s four game winning streak.

On the Mound

LHP Tyler Alexander will get the start on the mound for the Rays. Alexander comes into this game with 12 strikeouts and a 6.46 ERA. However, RHP Clarke Schmidt is set to pitch for the Yankees with almost half the ERA of Alexander, with a 3.68 ERA and 16 strikeouts on the season.

Schmidt is coming off a win against the Cleveland Guardians last Saturday where he pitched seven Ks in five innings.

The last time the Yankees came into Tampa Bay in August 2023, Schmidt’s dad was actually the pilot on the team’s-chartered flight.

Match-Up Keys

The Rays are seen as the underdog in this matchup of the first and third teams in the AL East.

The Yankees are coming into this game with the fifth ranked team slugging percentage in the AL with .395. The Rays are close behind in ninth with a slugging percentage of .364.

Right Fielder Juan Soto has been unstoppable for the Yankees, leading the team in batting average, RBIs, OBP, and hits. A key for the Rays is to try and slow him down.

Walk. Single. Double. Home Run. Walk.

Just another day at the plate for Soto ☺️ Presented by @Delta pic.twitter.com/2oMVq4YEf7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 18, 2024

Another key performer for the Yankees is Alex Verdugo, who is 11-for-35 with six doubles in the last 10 games.

The Rays bring in some red-hot players of their own with Rosario going 18-for-44 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Turns out the early-game heroics are Rosie these days, too. pic.twitter.com/Nez0wgP5Lj — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 18, 2024

The Yankees also announced that prior to tonight’s game, RHP Nick Burdi was placed on the 15-day injured list. In order to control this powerful Yankees team, a dominant game is needed from Yandy Diaz and Rosario.

Friday’s matchup is set to start at 7:05 PM ET in Bronx, NY.