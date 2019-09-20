Dolphins Making History as They Prepare for Dallas

There are countless stats stating how historically bad the Miami Dolphins have started their 2019-2020 season. They’ve been outscored 102-10 in their first eight quarters of action — 72 more points than they did in their one-win season in 2007. They’ve already lost by more points (49 to the Ravens) than any other Dolphins team in the franchise’s 53-year history. In addition, they’re on pace to be the third NFL team to go winless in history. They are also on pace to allow the most points and touchdowns in NFL history and gain the fewest yards and rushing touchdowns in NFL history. The Dolphins (0-2) prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. This is the team’s first match away from Hard Rock Stadium, where they have been surrounded by a lot of fan scrutiny. The debate between fans continues to bubble as fans label themselves as “Pro-Tank” or “Anti-Tankers.” Even the national media has dived into talking about Miami’s “unethical” approach to losing now to win later.

Despite all the noise surrounding the program, the Dolphins still have 14 games to play. The first of which comes Sunday against a very good Cowboys (2-0) squad.

Rosen Taking Over as Starter

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s run as the Dolphins’ starting QB did not last long. In his two starts this season, the veteran has thrown for less than 300 yards total. He has thrown for just one touchdown compared to four interceptions. In addition, his 12.2 QBR is dead last in the NFL.

Miami is now handing the starting baton to Josh Rosen. The 6-foot-4 UCLA standout arrived via trade from the Arizona Cardinals this past offseason. Rosen will have the opportunity to showcase to fans what he’s made of under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium. Though the sample is small, Rosen hasn’t faired any better than Fitzpatrick in his few appearances. He’s completed just eight of his 21 passes for just over 100 yards and has thrown an interception in both appearances this season. Rosen will have his hands full against a top-rated Cowboys defense, inheriting an offense that’s found the endzone just once this season. Despite all the statistical evidence persecuting the Dolphins, Ezekiel Elliot knows the Cowboys can’t take the team lightly.

By the Odds

Miami’s not just breaking records on the field. The Cowboys opened the week as a 20.5-point favorite this week. That line is the biggest favorite Dallas had been in almost 30 years, with the line continuing to increase. By kickoff, the Dolphins will most likely enter as a 22- or 23-point underdog and will surely be a popular bet around the NFL.

With the Jets facing an injury bug of their own against the Patriots, New York enters as a 20-point underdog as well, marking just the second time in NFL history two teams enter the same week as 20-point underdogs. The over/under for Fins-Cowboys is set at 47.5, a riskier and more difficult bet to predict. The Cowboys enter Sunday as the No. 2 ranked team in total offense and No. 5 in scoring, while the Dolphins rank dead last in both.