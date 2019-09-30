Buccaneers Set Franchise Record with 55-40 Win Over Rams

The Tampa Bay Bucs stole a game in LA against the defending NFC champions on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs defeated the Rams 55-40, while also setting a franchise record in points scored.

First Half

The Bucs started their opening drive with a quick touchdown. They kept things rolling in the second quarter when safety Jordan Whitehead recorded his first NFL interception, putting the Bucs in position to go up two scores.

Lavonte David kept the momentum for the Bucs, snagging another interception for his 11th career pick.

The interception led to another Bucs touchdown, as Winston connected with Chris Godwin for a 9-yard touchdown to put Tampa Bay up 21-0.

Comeback #1

Though down 21-0, Los Angeles wasn’t going to go down without a fight. The Rams picked up the pace when quarterback Jared Goff led a 75-yard scoring drive to put the Rams on the board. After a punt by the Bucs, the Rams got back on offense and scored again as Goff connected with Gerald Everett to make it a one-possession game.

Now, Bucs fans are all too used to comebacks. Last week, the Giants made a huge 18-point comeback against them to pull off a 32-31 win.

However, the Bucs gave themselves some halftime breathing room after Winston hit Ronald Jones in the end zone.

Second Half

The second half started with the Rams quickly scoring in just the first five minutes of the third quarter.

The Bucs responded once again, as Jones ran for more than 50 yards to set up the Bucs to score again, making it 31-20.

The Bucs stayed aggressive going into the final quarter. They started off the fourth quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Cameron Brate. LA scored again, but the Bucs answered again as Winston went deep and threw a 67-yard bomb to Mike Evans, putting them up 45-27.

Comeback #2

This comeback by the Rams was the closest one of the afternoon. Another scoring drive ended with Goff throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass. Following that, Winston made his biggest mistake of the day: a pick-6 to Marcus Peters. The Rams were unsuccessful with their two-point conversion attempt but still climbed to within 5, down 45-40.

The Bucs got back on offense and converted on a field goal from the 21 to put them at a comfortable 8 point lead, 48-40.

To put the icing on the cake for the Bucs, Shaquil Barrett was able to strip-sack Goff, which allowed former Ram Ndamukong Suh to pick it up and return it for a 37-yard touchdown.

Notables

The Bucs finished with two sacks, eight quarterback hits and six tackles for loss.

Tampa Bay’s 55 points set a franchise record.

Jameis Winston threw for 385 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, with two of the touchdowns being in the first half.

Jared Goff threw for a career-high 517 yards on 68 attempts.

The Bucs now improve to 2-2 on the season and 2-0 on the road. They will be back on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.