Seahawks Hand 49ers Their First Loss in Overtime Thriller

The Bay Area was rocking as the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Seattle Seahawks for an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. Both teams had possessions in OT, but couldn’t capitalize. That changed when Seahawks’ kicker Jason Myers hit a 42-yard field goal to give Seattle the 27-24 win.

San Francisco Jumps Out Early

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers offense did not do anything spectacular in the first quarter, but they were able to stay on the field and put together two scoring drives. The opening possession of the game was a 13-play drive that ended with three points for the 49ers. The second drive for San Francisco ended with Garoppolo connecting with Kendrick Bourne from 10 yards out for the score to put the 49ers up 10-0.

While the offense did its job, the defense refused to let Russell Wilson get his offense going. The Seahawks failed to pick up a single first down in the first quarter. The 49ers’ defense has been relentless this season, especially up front. Rookie pass rusher Nick Bosa has quickly established himself as a playmaker along their defensive line. However, it was blitzing linebackers that frustrated Wilson early and often.

Seattle’s Defense Steps Up

While the offense was struggling, the defense settled into the game. The Seahawks managed to get Seattle on the board after a sack from Jarran Reed caused a fumble that Jadeveon Clowney returned for six.

Seattle’s defensive front was just as impressive as the 49ers. Garoppolo faced constant pressure. The five sacks and two lost fumbles are evident of that.

The secondary also stepped up. Newly acquired defensive back, Quandre Diggs, recorded a pick in his debut with Seattle after being traded from Detroit.

The Seahawks’ defense gave Wilson and his offense plenty of opportunities throughout this game and could have had even more. Garoppolo threw a couple of passes late that could have been picked.

Wilson was able to capitalize with 21 unanswered points to put Seattle up 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Four Quarters Wasn’t Enough

With time winding down, Seattle seemed in control of the game. They led by 11 and had the ball. However, a strip-sack recovered by DeForest Buckner for a touchdown cut into the lead. After the two-point conversion, the 49ers were only down three.

San Francisco eventually tied it 21-21.

Both teams exchanged 40-plus yard field goals with the 49ers last score coming as time expired. Chase McLaughlin drilled a 47-yard field goal to force overtime.

Missed Opportunities in Overtime

Seattle received the ball at the start of overtime and it seemed inevitable that they would score. Marching down the field, Wilson and his offense found themselves facing a third and 16. Perfect time for Wilson to make something happen, which he did by connecting with Malik Turner 28 yards. Deep in 49ers’ territory, Wilson did something out of the ordinary this season and made a risky throw that was intercepted by Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw returned it all the way across midfield.

Failing to move the ball much forced San Francisco to attempt another 47-yard field goal. McLaughlin connected with one from the same distance to force overtime but didn’t have the same luck this time around. His attempt went far left and was not close.

The Seahawks failed to do anything with the short field and punted after three and out. However, they still had a chance after the 49ers punted the ball with under a 1:30 to play.

With time running out, the Seahawks needed a big play from the MVP candidate. Wilson did just that when he escaped the 49ers pass rush and sprinted into San Francisco territory to give Jason Myers a chance as time expired.

Myers hit the 42-yard field goal. Game over.