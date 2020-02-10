XFL: Tampa Bay Vipers Lose Season Opener to New York Guardians

On Sunday, the New York Guardians hosted their 2020 XFL season opener where they defeated the Tampa Bay Vipers 23-3. Quarterback Matt McGloin threw the first touchdown in Guardians’ history. Then, Guardians running back Tim Cook quickly added a one-point conversion. The first quarter ended with the Guardians up 7-0.

Moving to the second quarter, the Guardians continued their offensive aggression. McGloin completed a 45-yard pass to Mekale McKay to set up a Colby Pearson touchdown. Cook then scored an additional one-point conversion. Towards the end of the half, Matt McCrane was able to kick a 49-yard field goal to put New York up 17-0.

The Vipers were able to maintain the time of possession over the Guardians in the third quarter. Former USF quarterback Quinton Flowers showed off his mobility, as he rushed five times for 34 yards. After a 16 play, 77-yard drive featuring both Murray and Flowers, the Vipers finally got on the board after settling for a field goal. The Vipers got off to a rough start in the fourth quarter. On their first play of the final frame, Murray completed a pass to Nick Truesdale, who was then stripped by Guardians Jamar Summers and returned for a New York touchdown. Both teams failed to score the rest of the game as the Guardians clinched a 23-3 win.

From the Stands

The game attendance was announced at over 17,000 people who traveled to the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets. Metlife Stadium is one of the largest venues being used in the XFL.

Despite the loss, the Vipers posted a total of 395 yards, as compared to the Guardians’ total yards. Their inability to finish drives as well as their turnovers severely dismantled their offense.

Next up, the Vipers will face the Seattle Dragons on February 15 at 5 p.m.