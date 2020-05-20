MLB hopes to return soon but still a lot to count on

Arguably the biggest roadblock to the MLB starting up again is money. Players want all of it, the owners don’t have much to give and the league is in a bind again.

The Current Plan

About a week ago, the league and owners agreed on a plan that includes the following: a shortened season starting around July 4 with a universal DH, 30-man active roster with 20-man taxi squad, expanded postseason and a 50-50 revenue split between the players and owners.

Everyone, including fans and players, seemed so excited that baseball may return soon. Then reality kicked in and players began to analyze the financial side of things. Take Blake Snell for example. Not saying he’s right or wrong, but he is certainly very outspoken on the issue.

Blake Snell saying what a LOT of other players are thinking right now. I agree with him one thousand percent and I’d feel the exact same way if I were in his position. Good for him for saying it. pic.twitter.com/DHXsQPIAaF — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 14, 2020

Breaking it down more

This revenue split will already be on top of the 30 percent pay cut players agreed to for this season. This will be a closely monitored situation and Tim Kurkjian believes money as the final barrier is a bad look for the league.

Kurkjian adds that there needs to be complete unison from the league and players organization. Without this, nothing will get done and both sides are not on the same page.

As important as money is, combining it with the health risks make it more difficult to think the league will resume play anytime soon. Snell’s main argument is that why would he go risk his life if he’s not getting his full salary. Yes, it’s a very stingy argument but is a sentiment of many players around the league.

Jeff Passan talks about the “impasse” that many players are still at. Still, if the league wants to resume play, they’re going to have to figure something out.

Whatever the resolution is, there is no doubt the general public would like to see baseball played again. There still seem to be many kinks to iron out, both health and financial ones. Still, Passan makes a great point; the league sure would hate to see themselves in this same position a month from now.